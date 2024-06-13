SA First Nations Voice takes shape

Release date: 13/06/24

The State Government has welcomed the historic milestone of the inaugural meeting of the State Voice and appointment of Tahlia Wanganeen and Leeroy Bilney as Presiding Members of South Australia’s inaugural First Nations Voice to State Parliament.

The State Voice – comprising the 12 Presiding Members from each of the six Local Voices and appointed by their peers – met for the first time in Adelaide this week, mapping out how it intends to operate as it advocates on behalf of Aboriginal communities of South Australia.

Tahlia Wanganeen was elected to the Central region and is known for her leadership and community advocacy. Ms Wanganeen currently serves as the Chairperson of the South Australian NAIDOC committee and has held professional roles to champion the rights of Aboriginal people in South Australia.

Leeroy Bilney was elected to the West and West Coast region and has played a significant role in improving the outcomes of Aboriginal people. Mr Bilney is an aspiring leader advocating and supporting Aboriginal people in Ceduna and surrounding communities.

The Members of the State Voice and Presiding Members of each Local Voice are:

Region Presiding Member Central Douglas Clinch Central Tahlia Wanganeen Far North Mark Campbell Far North Melissa Thompson Flinders and Upper North Rob Singleton Flinders and Upper North Candace Champion Riverland and South East Danni Smith Riverland and South East Rob Wright West and West Coast Cecelia Cox West and West Coast Leeroy Bilney Yorke and Mid-North Raymond Wanganeen Yorke and Mid-North Joy Makepeace

More information on the First Nations Voice to State Parliament can be found at https://www.firstnationsvoice.sa.gov.au/

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher



Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander South Australians expect a strong, independent Voice to advocate on their behalf to Government, the South Australian Parliament and to the Chief Executives of agencies.

Each of the 12 Local Voice presiding members are respected committed leaders who I know will be steadfast in representing their Aboriginal communities and help us, as Parliamentarians and decisionmakers, make better and more informed decisions that will strengthen our state.

I congratulate the members of the State Voice and its two newly elected presiding members, and I look forward to working with them as we collectively embark on this historic journey.