Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,460 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Justice declares Juneteenth 2024 as State holiday in West Virginia, reminds public about annual Juneteenth Celebration

Juneteenth, which is recognized on June 19 each year, celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States.

The Juneteenth State holiday this year will be observed on Wednesday, June 19, 2023, as a full-day holiday for all public employees of the State.

Gov. Justice also reminds West Virginians that the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration on the Kanawha Boulevard lawns of the West Virginia Capitol Complex on Saturday, June 15, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. 

Raheem DeVaughn and Glenn Jones will headline performers for the 2024 Juneteenth Celebration.

You just read:

Gov. Justice declares Juneteenth 2024 as State holiday in West Virginia, reminds public about annual Juneteenth Celebration

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more