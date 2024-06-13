Gov. Justice declares Juneteenth 2024 as State holiday in West Virginia, reminds public about annual Juneteenth Celebration

The Juneteenth State holiday this year will be observed on Wednesday, June 19, 2023, as a full-day holiday for all public employees of the State.

Gov. Justice also reminds West Virginians that the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration on the Kanawha Boulevard lawns of the West Virginia Capitol Complex on Saturday, June 15, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Raheem DeVaughn and Glenn Jones will headline performers for the 2024 Juneteenth Celebration.