Governor Justice celebrates the opening of the state’s first railbike excursion

CLAY, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today celebrated the grand opening of the newest location of Rail Explorers, the nation’s leading railbike operator, in Clay. On Rail Explorers’ comfortable, 2- and 4-person electric-assisted railbikes, riders can now easily pedal a scenic 12-mile round-trip stretch of historic railroad along the Elk River and Buffalo Creek. The new Elk River location joins the company’s popular sites in California, Rhode Island, New York, Iowa, and Kentucky. The state’s newest tourism attraction traverses the tracks of the former Buffalo Creek & Gauley Railroad, which transported coal and lumber beginning as early as 1904. The rail line remained functional for over a century until it was severely damaged in the June 2016 flood. The corridor has since been repaired and is being repurposed to bring tourists to the region. The route is very scenic and features Devil’s Sawmill Waterfall, the newest addition to the wildly popular West Virginia Waterfall Trail. “I could not be more excited to welcome Rail Explorers to our great state,” Gov. Justice said. "We’ve seen an incredible boost to the area since opening the Elk River Trail, and it’s just fantastic to see that success expand even further with the addition of Rail Explorers to our state’s growing tourism economy. Rail bikes have been extremely popular in other areas of the country, and it's great to see them right here in Clay County.” Rail Explorers founded the railbike industry in America. Its state-of-the-art railbikes are pedal-powered, have hydraulic disc brakes, and feature a custom-built electric motor – the REX Propulsion System. The technology leads the world in safety, design, and ease of operation. The combination creates a truly effortless ride for guests of all ages and abilities.