HHOMA announces lineup and vendors for Juneteenth celebration at Capitol Complex this Saturday
"We are thrilled to have both Raheem DeVaughn and Glen Jones taking center stage at this special celebration of community," HHOMA Director Jill Upson said. "This year's Juneteenth has something for everyone, and we are proud to showcase all of the West Virginia and national talent everyone will see Saturday evening."
The Juneteenth Celebration, in partnership with FestivALL Charleston, will feature games, prizes, crafts, vendors, food, and more. This event is free of charge and open to the public. We appreciate the financial support from our title sponsor, Optimum, and contributing sponsor, the West Virginia Human Rights Commission.
The 2024 Juneteenth celebration emcee is E.L. Smith, a comedian and writer who has performed all over the country for comedy clubs, colleges, and cruise ships. He will perform a 15-minute comedy set before taking over as emcee for the remainder of the event.
A versatile talent, Smith can be heard on SiriusXM or seen on HULU, MTV, Netflix, Dry Bar Comedy, and Amazon Prime.
Smith approaches the mic with a fearless, fun attitude that will leave audiences wanting more. He was also the Laugh Factory's 2018 Fresh Face winner and a top ten nationwide finalist for the NBC Clean Comedy search. Recently, Smith was on The Comedy Story documentary on Showtime.
In addition to our headlining performers and Smith, the Juneteenth Celebration will feature an array of talent from across the Mountain State.
Take a look at the official lineup of performing artists:
- All Nations Revival Center Church “Kingdom Seeds” Praise Dance Ministry
- Alondra
- Aristotle Jones and His Amazing Appalachian Soul Band
- Da Front Porch
- DJ Big L
- Donnie Hawkins
- Logical
- Morris Macklin, Jr
- The Heavy Hitters
- W3 Dance Team
Food trucks and vendors for Saturday include:
- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. - Beta Beta Omega Chapter
- Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter
- Autumn Sky, LLC
- BG’z LA Street Taco
- Carol’s Soul to Soul LLC
- Cecil’s Fish
- Charleston Job Corps Center
- Fun Fitness Bus & Soft Play
- James “Tiger” Morton Catastrophic Illness Commission
- London Creations
- Marvelous Treats
- Mo Betta BBQ
- Mobile Gaming Trailer
- Multi-Cultural Festival of WV, Inc. - Multifest
- NUDRIP LLC
- Optimum
- Phat Daddy's
- Savvy Queen Creations
- SNAKZ - Everybody Loves SNAKZ
- Toxic Meltdown Bounce
- Toxic Obstacle Course (85 feet)
- W3 Dance Team
- Western Regional CASA
- Whale Jump Bounce House
- Winter Cabin Tube Slide
- WV African American Tobacco Prevention Network
- WV Division of Corrections & Rehabilitation
- WV Human Rights Commission