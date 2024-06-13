HHOMA announces lineup and vendors for Juneteenth celebration at Capitol Complex this Saturday

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) is excited to unveil the fantastic lineup for this weekend's Juneteenth Celebration this Saturday, June 15, from 4-9 p.m. at the State Capitol Complex. Headlining performers for the event will be Raheem DeVaughn and Glenn Jones.

"We are thrilled to have both Raheem DeVaughn and Glen Jones taking center stage at this special celebration of community," HHOMA Director Jill Upson said. "This year's Juneteenth has something for everyone, and we are proud to showcase all of the West Virginia and national talent everyone will see Saturday evening."

The Juneteenth Celebration, in partnership with FestivALL Charleston, will feature games, prizes, crafts, vendors, food, and more. This event is free of charge and open to the public. We appreciate the financial support from our title sponsor, Optimum, and contributing sponsor, the West Virginia Human Rights Commission.

The 2024 Juneteenth celebration emcee is E.L. Smith, a comedian and writer who has performed all over the country for comedy clubs, colleges, and cruise ships. He will perform a 15-minute comedy set before taking over as emcee for the remainder of the event.

A versatile talent, Smith can be heard on SiriusXM or seen on HULU, MTV, Netflix, Dry Bar Comedy, and Amazon Prime.

Smith approaches the mic with a fearless, fun attitude that will leave audiences wanting more. He was also the Laugh Factory's 2018 Fresh Face winner and a top ten nationwide finalist for the NBC Clean Comedy search. Recently, Smith was on The Comedy Story documentary on Showtime.

In addition to our headlining performers and Smith, the Juneteenth Celebration will feature an array of talent from across the Mountain State.

Take a look at the official lineup of performing artists: