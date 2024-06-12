Senate Bill 438 Printer's Number 1729

PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - "Veteran-owned business." A business owned or controlled by

a veteran. A BUSINESS IS CONTROLLED OR OWNED BY A VETERAN IF AT

LEAST 51% OF THE OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN THE BUSINESS IS HELD BY A

VETERAN.

§ 9622. Veteran-owned business logotype.

(a) Logotype.--Except as provided under section 9623

(relating to nonprofit membership association), the department

shall develop and design an official Commonwealth logotype to be

used by a veteran-owned business.

(b) Application.--Except as provided under section 9623, the

department shall develop an application, criteria and

affirmation upon which an eligible business may apply for a

license to use the logotype under this section.

(c) Eligibility.--A veteran-owned business shall be eligible

to be issued a license to use the logotype if:

(1) the business is registered with the Department of

State; and

(2) at least 51% of the ownership interest in the

business is held by a veteran.

(d) Verification of military service status.--Except as

provided under section 9623, the following shall apply:

(1) The department shall verify the military service

status of each business owner seeking status as a veteran-

owned business without additional verification, by confirming

that the business:

(i) Possesses a valid verification issued by the

Department of General Services as a Veteran Business

Enterprise, including a Veteran-Owned Small Business

Enterprise or a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small

Business Enterprise.

