Senate Bill 438 Printer's Number 1729
PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - "Veteran-owned business." A business owned or controlled by
a veteran. A BUSINESS IS CONTROLLED OR OWNED BY A VETERAN IF AT
LEAST 51% OF THE OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN THE BUSINESS IS HELD BY A
VETERAN.
§ 9622. Veteran-owned business logotype.
(a) Logotype.--Except as provided under section 9623
(relating to nonprofit membership association), the department
shall develop and design an official Commonwealth logotype to be
used by a veteran-owned business.
(b) Application.--Except as provided under section 9623, the
department shall develop an application, criteria and
affirmation upon which an eligible business may apply for a
license to use the logotype under this section.
(c) Eligibility.--A veteran-owned business shall be eligible
to be issued a license to use the logotype if:
(1) the business is registered with the Department of
State; and
(2) at least 51% of the ownership interest in the
business is held by a veteran.
(d) Verification of military service status.--Except as
provided under section 9623, the following shall apply:
(1) The department shall verify the military service
status of each business owner seeking status as a veteran-
owned business without additional verification, by confirming
that the business:
(i) Possesses a valid verification issued by the
Department of General Services as a Veteran Business
Enterprise, including a Veteran-Owned Small Business
Enterprise or a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small
Business Enterprise.
