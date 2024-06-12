Senate Bill 1248 Printer's Number 1731

PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - designee who shall be an employee of the House of

Representatives.

(7) Nine members shall be appointed by the Governor as

follows:

(i) One representative of a State-owned university,

including a president, administrator or local trustee.

(ii) One representative of a community college,

including a president, administrator or board member.

(iii) One representative of an independent

institution of higher education, including a president,

administrator or board member.

(iv) One representative of a State-related

university, including a president, administrator or local

trustee.

(v) One representative of a historically black

college and university, including a president,

administrator or board member.

(vi) One representative of a union representing

employees at public institutions of higher education.

(vii) One representative of business.

(viii) Two students who attend an institution of

higher education.

(d) Term.--The term of office of appointed members under

subsection (c)(7)(i), (ii), (iii), (iv), (v), (vi) and (vii)

shall be for a period of six years or until a successor is

appointed and qualified, except that, of the initial appointees,

the Governor shall designate two members to serve terms of two

years, two members to serve terms of four years and three

members to serve terms of six years. The Secretary of Education

and the Secretary of Labor and Industry shall serve as long as

