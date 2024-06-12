Senate Bill 919 Printer's Number 1733
PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - care providers who participate in the program. The following
shall apply:
(1) An eligible veteran may receive five reimbursed
sessions per year.
(2) The department may grant an eligible veteran
additional sessions if determined by the health care provider
that the sessions are necessary and the department has:
(i) the resources necessary to reimburse the health
care provider; and
(ii) approved the additional sessions before they
occur.
(c) Program guidelines.--In consultation with the Department
of Human Services, the department shall determine program
guidelines for eligible veterans and health care providers.
(d) List of participating providers.--The department shall
publish on the department's publicly accessible Internet website
a list of participating health care providers.
(e) Eligibility requirements.--In order to be eligible to
participate in the program, the following must apply to the
veteran:
(1) The veteran was discharged or released from service
under conditions other than dishonorable.
(2) Either of the following:
(i) The veteran's benefits related to mental health
services provided by the Veterans Administration have
been exhausted for the year in which the veteran seeks to
participate in the program.
(ii) The veteran is in acute crisis.
(f) Declaration form.--The department shall prescribe and
provide participating health care providers with a form on which
