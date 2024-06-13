News Release – DOH Reminds Public to be Vigilant Due to High COVID-19 Activity Levels

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH REMINDS PUBLIC TO BE VIGILANT DUE TO HIGH COVID-19 ACTIVITY LEVELS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 12, 2024 24-080

HONOLULU —The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) reminds the public to be vigilant due to high levels of COVID-19 activity in Hawai‘i. The DOH Respiratory Disease Dashboard (https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease-types/respiratory-viruses/) shows COVID-19 disease activity level is in the red, or high activity level, indicating the virus is circulating at high levels compared with historic trends. This high level means that recommended precautions are more important for reducing risk.

DOH continues to monitor this activity and recommends the following:

Get your COVID-19 shot if you have not yet received the 2023-24 COVID-19 vaccine, or if you are eligible for an additional dose (adults 65 and over and those with immune compromise). Keeping up to date lowers your risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

if you have not yet received the 2023-24 COVID-19 vaccine, or if you are eligible for an additional dose (adults 65 and over and those with immune compromise). Keeping up to date lowers your risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. If you are feeling sick , stay home and away from others. Return to usual activities only if fever-free for at least 24 hours without use of fever-reducing medicines, and symptoms are improving. After returning to usual activities, wear a mask when around people indoors for five additional days to avoid spreading germs to others. Consider testing when you will be around people at higher risk of severe disease.

, stay home and away from others. Return to usual activities only if fever-free for at least 24 hours without use of fever-reducing medicines, and symptoms are improving. After returning to usual activities, wear a mask when around people indoors for five additional days to avoid spreading germs to others. Consider testing when you will be around people at higher risk of severe disease. Wearing a well-fitting mask indoors with other people can help protect yourself and those around you, especially if you are recovering from COVID-19 symptoms.

with other people can help protect yourself and those around you, especially if you are recovering from COVID-19 symptoms. Staying outdoors or in well-ventilated areas is a simple action that can help reduce COVID transmission.

is a simple action that can help reduce COVID transmission. Practice good hygiene . Cover your coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces, and wash your hands often.

. Cover your coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces, and wash your hands often. Take a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms and might need treatment. Antiviral treatments for COVID-19 and influenza can prevent hospitalization and death. Treatments work best when taken as soon as possible after symptoms begin.

