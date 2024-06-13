Berlin Barracks/ Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A3003827

TROOPER FULL NAME: David Lambert

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: June 12th, 2024 at 1704 hours

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: Moretown

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tanner Young

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

VEHICLE MODEL: Vulcan 800

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Yes

INJURIES: Yes

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on US Route 2 in Moretown, VT. Investigation indicated the operator of the motorcycle struck a guardrail while navigating a corner. The operator sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Central Vermont Medical Center and subsequently to the University of Vermont Medical Center.

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191