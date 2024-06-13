Berlin Barracks/ Motorcycle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A3003827
TROOPER FULL NAME: David Lambert
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: June 12th, 2024 at 1704 hours
STREET: US Route 2
TOWN: Moretown
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tanner Young
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1999
VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki
VEHICLE MODEL: Vulcan 800
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Yes
INJURIES: Yes
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on US Route 2 in Moretown, VT. Investigation indicated the operator of the motorcycle struck a guardrail while navigating a corner. The operator sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Central Vermont Medical Center and subsequently to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: N
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191