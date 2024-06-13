Berlin Barracks/ Motorcycle Crash, DUI, DLS, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A3003829
TROOPER FULL NAME: David Lambert
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: June 12th, 2024 at 1903 hours
STREET: VT Route 64
TOWN: Williamstown
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Conan McDonough
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Royalton, VT
CHARGES: DUI #4, DLS, Negligent Operation
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: Sportster 1200
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Yes
INJURIES: Yes
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on VT Route 64 in Williamstown, VT. Investigation indicated the operator of the motorcycle attempted to pass another vehicle in an unsafe manner. The operator of the motorcycle, Conan McDonough, lost control and crashed. McDonough was transported to the Central Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Subsequent investigation indicated McDonough had been operating while under the influence of intoxicants. He was also operating with a criminally suspended license. He was processed at the hospital and issued a citation for the above charges.
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE, TIME: 06/26/24 at 0830 Hours
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191