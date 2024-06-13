Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,461 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/ Motorcycle Crash, DUI, DLS, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A3003829                                

TROOPER FULL NAME: David Lambert

STATION: Berlin                                          

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: June 12th, 2024 at 1903 hours

STREET: VT Route 64

TOWN: Williamstown

WEATHER: Clear           

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Conan McDonough

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT?  N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Royalton, VT

CHARGES: DUI #4, DLS, Negligent Operation

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Sportster 1200

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Yes

INJURIES: Yes

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on VT Route 64 in Williamstown, VT. Investigation indicated the operator of the motorcycle attempted to pass another vehicle in an unsafe manner. The operator of the motorcycle, Conan McDonough, lost control and crashed. McDonough was transported to the Central Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Subsequent investigation indicated McDonough had been operating while under the influence of intoxicants. He was also operating with a criminally suspended license. He was processed at the hospital and issued a citation for the above charges.

 

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE, TIME: 06/26/24 at 0830 Hours

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/ Motorcycle Crash, DUI, DLS, Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more