Berlin Barracks/ Motorcycle Crash, DUI, DLS, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A3003829

TROOPER FULL NAME: David Lambert

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: June 12th, 2024 at 1903 hours

STREET: VT Route 64

TOWN: Williamstown

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Conan McDonough

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Royalton, VT

CHARGES: DUI #4, DLS, Negligent Operation

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Sportster 1200

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Yes

INJURIES: Yes

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on VT Route 64 in Williamstown, VT. Investigation indicated the operator of the motorcycle attempted to pass another vehicle in an unsafe manner. The operator of the motorcycle, Conan McDonough, lost control and crashed. McDonough was transported to the Central Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Subsequent investigation indicated McDonough had been operating while under the influence of intoxicants. He was also operating with a criminally suspended license. He was processed at the hospital and issued a citation for the above charges.

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE, TIME: 06/26/24 at 0830 Hours

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191