Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 12, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 12, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:00 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Salisbury.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments
made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 126
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered
and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1333
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the
House of Representatives is requested.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
SB 126
Bills Referred
HB 2411 Labor And Industry
HB 2412 Labor And Industry
HB 2413 Judiciary
SB 801 Education
SB 1150 Education
SB 1151 Education
SB 1154 Education
SB 1155 Education
Bills Recommitted
HB 350 To Appropriations
HB 1509 To Appropriations
HB 1963 To Appropriations
HB 2153 To Appropriations
SB 403 To Appropriations
SB 739 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 1425 From Human Services to Children and Youth
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 453 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed
HR 469 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed
HR 464 From Health as Committed
HR 471 From Health as Committed
HR 476 From Health as Committed
HB 2378 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed
Hb 2383 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed
HB 2400 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed
HB 1783 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2166 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2301 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2357 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1742 From Finance as Amended
HB 2226 From Finance as Amended
HB 2394 From Finance as Committed
HB 1993 From Health as Amended
HB 2339 From Health as Committed
HB 2363 From Health as Amended
HB 2403 From Human Services as Committed
HB 2162 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 2198 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 2269 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 2294 From Professional Licensure as Amended
HB 2295 From Professional Licensure as Amended
HB 2381 From Professional Licensure as Amended
HB 350 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1728 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 1952 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
HB 2010 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
SB 887 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1084 From Commerce as Committed
SB 920 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 1165 From Professional Licensure as Committed
SB 438 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 2106
HB 2107
HB 2108
SB 824
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution supporting an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to establish that election spending may be regulated to ensure that every resident may exercise the rights to free speech, political participation and meaningful representation, and to protect republican self-government and federalism.
|
113-88
|
A Resolution recognizing the week of May 9 through 15, 2024, as "National Stuttering Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
200-1
|
A Resolution designating the week of June 17 through 23, 2024, as "Pollinator Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
200-1
|
A Resolution designating the month of June 2024 as "Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
200-1
|
A Resolution recognizing June 19, 2024, as "Juneteenth Independence Day" in Pennsylvania in commemoration of June 19, 1865, the date on which slavery was abolished finally in all regions of the United States.
|
198-3
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, June 24, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.