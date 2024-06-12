Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 12, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 12, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:00 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Salisbury.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments

made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 126

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1333

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the

House of Representatives is requested.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

SB 126

Bills Referred

HB 2411 Labor And Industry

HB 2412 Labor And Industry

HB 2413 Judiciary

SB 801 Education

SB 1150 Education

SB 1151 Education

SB 1154 Education

SB 1155 Education

Bills Recommitted

HB 350 To Appropriations

HB 1509 To Appropriations

HB 1963 To Appropriations

HB 2153 To Appropriations

SB 403 To Appropriations

SB 739 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 1425 From Human Services to Children and Youth

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 453 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed

HR 469 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed

HR 464 From Health as Committed

HR 471 From Health as Committed

HR 476 From Health as Committed

HB 2378 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed

Hb 2383 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed

HB 2400 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed

HB 1783 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2166 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2301 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2357 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1742 From Finance as Amended

HB 2226 From Finance as Amended

HB 2394 From Finance as Committed

HB 1993 From Health as Amended

HB 2339 From Health as Committed

HB 2363 From Health as Amended

HB 2403 From Human Services as Committed

HB 2162 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2198 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2269 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2294 From Professional Licensure as Amended

HB 2295 From Professional Licensure as Amended

HB 2381 From Professional Licensure as Amended

HB 350 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1728 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 1952 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 2010 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

SB 887 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1084 From Commerce as Committed

SB 920 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 1165 From Professional Licensure as Committed

SB 438 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 2106

HB 2107

HB 2108

SB 824

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 317 A Resolution supporting an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to establish that election spending may be regulated to ensure that every resident may exercise the rights to free speech, political participation and meaningful representation, and to protect republican self-government and federalism. 113-88 HR 366 A Resolution recognizing the week of May 9 through 15, 2024, as "National Stuttering Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania. 200-1 HR 400 A Resolution designating the week of June 17 through 23, 2024, as "Pollinator Week" in Pennsylvania. 200-1 HR 449 A Resolution designating the month of June 2024 as "Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System Month" in Pennsylvania. 200-1 HR 463 A Resolution recognizing June 19, 2024, as "Juneteenth Independence Day" in Pennsylvania in commemoration of June 19, 1865, the date on which slavery was abolished finally in all regions of the United States. 198-3

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, June 24, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.