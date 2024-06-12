Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 12, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 12, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:00 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Salisbury.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments

made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 126

 

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1333

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the

House of Representatives is requested.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

SB 126

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2411      Labor And Industry

HB 2412      Labor And Industry

HB 2413      Judiciary

          

SB 801         Education

SB 1150       Education

SB 1151       Education

SB 1154       Education

SB 1155       Education

 

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 350        To Appropriations

HB 1509      To Appropriations

HB 1963      To Appropriations

HB 2153      To Appropriations

 

SB 403         To Appropriations

SB 739         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1425      From Human Services to Children and Youth

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 453        From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed

HR 469        From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed

HR 464        From Health as Committed

HR 471        From Health as Committed

HR 476        From Health as Committed

 

HB 2378      From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed

Hb 2383      From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed

HB 2400      From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed

HB 1783      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2166      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2301      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2357      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1742      From Finance as Amended

HB 2226      From Finance as Amended

HB 2394      From Finance as Committed

HB 1993      From Health as Amended

HB 2339      From Health as Committed

HB 2363      From Health as Amended

HB 2403      From Human Services as Committed

HB 2162      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2198      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2269      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2294      From Professional Licensure as Amended

HB 2295      From Professional Licensure as Amended

HB 2381      From Professional Licensure as Amended

HB 350        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1728      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 1952      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 2010      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

SB 887         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1084       From Commerce as Committed

SB 920         From Judiciary as Committed

SB 1165       From Professional Licensure as Committed

SB 438         From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 2106

HB 2107

HB 2108

 

SB 824

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 317

A Resolution supporting an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to establish that election spending may be regulated to ensure that every resident may exercise the rights to free speech, political participation and meaningful representation, and to protect republican self-government and federalism.  

113-88

HR 366

A Resolution recognizing the week of May 9 through 15, 2024, as "National Stuttering Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.         

200-1

HR 400

A Resolution designating the week of June 17 through 23, 2024, as "Pollinator Week" in Pennsylvania.           

200-1

HR 449

A Resolution designating the month of June 2024 as "Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System Month" in Pennsylvania.         

200-1

HR 463

A Resolution recognizing June 19, 2024, as "Juneteenth Independence Day" in Pennsylvania in commemoration of June 19, 1865, the date on which slavery was abolished finally in all regions of the United States.           

198-3

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, June 24, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 12, 2024

