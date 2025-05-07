Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, May 07, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 7, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:10 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Harris.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member

Honorable Isabella V. "Izzy" Fitzgerald, a former member of the House of Representatives, who died December 6, 2024.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 1416   Transportation

HB 1419   Judiciary

HB 1420   Appropriations

HB 1421   Appropriations

HB 1422   State Government

HB 1423   Judiciary

HB 1424   Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1425   Judiciary

HB 1426   Judiciary

HB 1427   Judiciary

HB 1428   State Government

                   

SB 9           Education

SB 349      Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 17

From Education Reported as Committed

HB 96

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 103

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 191

From Education Reported as Amended

HB 375

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HB 492

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 500

From Finance Reported as Amended

HB 504

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 538

From Education Reported as Committed

HB 681

From Health Reported as Amended

HB 754

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 977

From Local Government Reported as Amended

HB 986

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 992

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1048

From Local Government Reported as Amended

HB 1088

From Insurance Reported as Committed

HB 1140

From Insurance Reported as Committed

HB 1185

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HB 1189

From Finance Reported as Committed

HB 1195

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HB 1200

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1269

From Health Reported as Amended

HB 1289

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HB 1326

From Education Reported as Amended

HB 1330

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 1332

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 1333

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 1334

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 1335

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 1336

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 1337

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 1338

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 1339

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 1340

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HR 188

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 194

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 199

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 212

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HR 222

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 225

From Health Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 97

A Resolution recognizing the week of May 4 through 10, 2025, as "Career and Technology Week" and recognizing May 7, 2025, as "National Skilled Trades Day" in Pennsylvania.         

199-4

HR 167

A Resolution recognizing May 9 through 18, 2025, as "Go Public Gardens Days" in Pennsylvania.           

198-5

HR 187

A Resolution recognizing May 10, 2025, as "National Train Day" in Pennsylvania.         

198-5

HR 217

A Resolution recognizing May 7, 2025, as "Philadelphia Eagles Day at the Capitol" in Pennsylvania and honoring the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles as the Super Bowl LIX Champions. 

201-2

HR 226

A Resolution honoring the memory of the Honorable Isabella V. "Izzy" Fitzgerald, a former member of the House of Representatives, who died December 6, 2024.                                                                                 

203-0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, May 12, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

