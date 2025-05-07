Daily Session Report for Wednesday, May 07, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 7, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:10 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Harris.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member

Honorable Isabella V. "Izzy" Fitzgerald, a former member of the House of Representatives, who died December 6, 2024.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 1416 Transportation

HB 1419 Judiciary

HB 1420 Appropriations

HB 1421 Appropriations

HB 1422 State Government

HB 1423 Judiciary

HB 1424 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1425 Judiciary

HB 1426 Judiciary

HB 1427 Judiciary

HB 1428 State Government

SB 9 Education

SB 349 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 97 A Resolution recognizing the week of May 4 through 10, 2025, as "Career and Technology Week" and recognizing May 7, 2025, as "National Skilled Trades Day" in Pennsylvania. 199-4 HR 167 A Resolution recognizing May 9 through 18, 2025, as "Go Public Gardens Days" in Pennsylvania. 198-5 HR 187 A Resolution recognizing May 10, 2025, as "National Train Day" in Pennsylvania. 198-5 HR 217 A Resolution recognizing May 7, 2025, as "Philadelphia Eagles Day at the Capitol" in Pennsylvania and honoring the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles as the Super Bowl LIX Champions. 201-2 HR 226 A Resolution honoring the memory of the Honorable Isabella V. "Izzy" Fitzgerald, a former member of the House of Representatives, who died December 6, 2024. 203-0

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, May 12, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.