Daily Session Report for Wednesday, May 07, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
May 7, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 5:10 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Harris.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member
Honorable Isabella V. "Izzy" Fitzgerald, a former member of the House of Representatives, who died December 6, 2024.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HB 1416 Transportation
HB 1419 Judiciary
HB 1420 Appropriations
HB 1421 Appropriations
HB 1422 State Government
HB 1423 Judiciary
HB 1424 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 1425 Judiciary
HB 1426 Judiciary
HB 1427 Judiciary
HB 1428 State Government
SB 9 Education
SB 349 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
From Education Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Education Reported as Amended
From Local Government Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
From Finance Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Education Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Local Government Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Local Government Reported as Amended
From Insurance Reported as Committed
From Insurance Reported as Committed
From Local Government Reported as Committed
From Finance Reported as Committed
From Local Government Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Amended
From Local Government Reported as Committed
From Education Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Committed
From Local Government Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution recognizing the week of May 4 through 10, 2025, as "Career and Technology Week" and recognizing May 7, 2025, as "National Skilled Trades Day" in Pennsylvania.
199-4
A Resolution recognizing May 9 through 18, 2025, as "Go Public Gardens Days" in Pennsylvania.
198-5
A Resolution recognizing May 10, 2025, as "National Train Day" in Pennsylvania.
198-5
A Resolution recognizing May 7, 2025, as "Philadelphia Eagles Day at the Capitol" in Pennsylvania and honoring the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles as the Super Bowl LIX Champions.
201-2
A Resolution honoring the memory of the Honorable Isabella V. "Izzy" Fitzgerald, a former member of the House of Representatives, who died December 6, 2024.
|
203-0
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, May 12, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
