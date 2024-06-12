Submit Release
MPD Arrests 12-Year-Old for Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 12-year-old for a robbery.

On Friday, May 10, 2024, at approximately 4:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the report of a robbery in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The victim reported that the suspect approached him, implied he had a weapon, and demanded property. The victim complied and the suspect fled with the victim’s property.

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court custody order, a 12-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Robbery.

CCN: 24070310
