Update No. 1: VSP to hold media availability regarding fatal trooper-involved shooting in Orange

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police to hold media availability regarding fatal trooper-involved shooting in Orange

ORANGE, Vermont (Wednesday, June 12, 2024) — Capt. Jeremy Hill, commander of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, will be available to discuss this ongoing investigation with members of the media at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Berlin Barracks, 578 Paine Turnpike North.

***Initial news release, 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2024***

The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident in which a man was shot and killed by a state trooper Wednesday afternoon, June 12, 2024, in the town of Orange.

The shooting occurred at about 1:25 p.m. outside a home on Spencer Road. The man was pronounced deceased on scene. His identity is unknown at this time. The trooper was uninjured but was brought to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin for evaluation as a precaution.

This investigation is in its earliest stages and involves detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, uniformed troopers from Field Force Division, and the Victim Services Unit. The Crime Scene Search Team will respond to the location of the shooting to process the scene.

The body of the deceased man will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, and to assist in determining identity.

Following standard protocol, the state police will release the name of the trooper who fired his weapon the day after the shooting.

Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is asked to call the state police barracks in Berlin at 802-229-9191, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -