Fuuz® Names Patrick Fetterman as Chief Marketing Officer

Building an innovative marketing operation is vital for Fuuz’s future, and we’re all excited that Patrick has filled this role.”ROCHESTER, MICHIGAN, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech industry veteran Patrick Fetterman has joined Fuuz, a Michigan-based manufacturing and integration platform, as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), as the company continues to accelerate growth in the manufacturing technology sector.
Fetterman has more than 25 years of executive marketing experience in the manufacturing and supply chain software industries, including senior roles at Plex, Sight Machine, QAD, and Nulogy. Fetterman’s role is fractional at present.
Fuuz has previously announced aggressive growth targets for 2024 and beyond. The company expanded its workforce by 240% in 2023 and opened a new headquarters in Rochester Hills, Michigan.
“Joining a hyper-growth manufacturing software company on the cutting edge of innovation is the most exciting opportunity I could imagine,” said Fetterman. “Craig Scott and his team have created a special company with an amazing set of tech, and the Fuuz’s growth reflects that.”
“Building an innovative marketing operation is vital for Fuuz’s future, and we’re all excited that Patrick has filled this role. With our previous experience of working together, I’m sure we have the right person for the role,” said Craig Scott, Founder and CEO of Fuuz.
For more information about Fuuz, visit www.fuuz.com.
About Fuuz:
Fuuz® by MFGx is a next-gen Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform designed for companies seeking full operational visibility, process automation, and rapid digital transformation. With pre-built manufacturing modules, seamless integrations to all business systems, and over 20 years of proven expertise, Fuuz stands as the optimal solution for manufacturers aiming to streamline operations and accelerate their digital evolution. Customers span all manufacturing verticals and include Inteva Products, American Axle & Manufacturing, Olde Thompson and Sanders. Explore the future of manufacturing at fuuz.com.
