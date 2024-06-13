JUCE 8 Sets New Standards in Audio Application & Plugin Development
JUCE 8 includes lightning-fast Direct2D rendering on Windows, improvements to text rendering, a new animation framework, and more.
In JUCE 8, the improvements to UI design workflows, rendering performance, and text handling are foundational, and will transform people’s audio software.”SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The JUCE team is delighted to announce the launch of JUCE 8, representing a significant advancement in audio application and plug-in development. This release showcases highly anticipated updates, including substantial low-level improvements to text rendering, lightning-fast Direct2D rendering on Windows, and the introduction of a new animation framework. In addition to bolstering traditional UI capabilities, JUCE pioneers a new era in audio software interfaces by unlocking the potential of WebViews, offering developers a modern foundation for next-generation applications.
— Tom Poole, Director of JUCE
"JUCE 8 is an important milestone,” states Tom Poole, Director of JUCE. “The improvements to UI design workflows, rendering performance, and text handling are foundational, and will transform people’s audio software. Whether you're updating an existing project or creating something new, JUCE 8 will enable you to deliver higher-performance software in a shorter amount of time."
JUCE 8 highlights include:
● WebView UI: JUCE 8 comes stocked with all the cross-platform glue code and tooling needed to build UIs with favorite web frameworks. Iterate plugin UIs faster than thought possible with web tooling developers already know and love. Developers can now onboard frontend web devs onto their C++ audio projects. They can also gain instant access to cross-platform hardware accelerated graphics via WebGL. The World Wide Web offers endless possibilities; simply BYOW (Bring Your Own Widgets) and explore.
● Direct2D Renderer: Windows gets a major upgrade. Built on modern native platform APIs and taking advantage of hardware acceleration and GPU-backed images, a brand new Direct2D renderer brings dramatic rendering and performance improvements. Users can expect everything to be both better and faster.
● New Animation Framework: JUCE 8 sports a brand new, fully-featured animation module. Whether developers want to add sprinkles of delight to their UIs or build complex graphs of intersecting animations, an expressive API makes it easy to get started. Sync to hardware refresh rates and pick from a familiar set of standard easings. They'll be cooking up buttery smooth animations in no time.
● Improved Unicode Support: Months of research. Alignment with current industry best practices. A new custom renderer. Consistent text rendering across platforms. Pain-staking attention to backwards compatibility. More than 2 person-years of time were invested into re-plumbing the depths of low-level text rendering.
● Faster JS Interpreter: Developers can script their JUCE applications using modern JS features and a new, much faster, interpreter.
● Avid AAX Plug-in SDK: JUCE 8 now includes the AAX plug-in SDK making it much easier to get started on plug-in development for Avid Pro Tools and Avid Live Sound products.
Developers can join an active community of audio developers on the JUCE Forum (forum.juce.com) and influence the future direction of JUCE. For more information about what's new with JUCE 8, visit juce.com and stay up-to-date with blog stories.
Save the Date for the Audio Developer Conference 2024 in Bristol, UK
Mark your calendars for the 10th Audio Developer Conference (ADC) on November 11-13th, 2024, in Bristol, UK. ADC24 will be a hybrid conference, offering both in-person and online experiences. Attendees can look forward to engaging sessions, networking opportunities, and the latest insights in audio development. Subscribe to the ADC newsletter to be the first to know about our call for papers, ticket sales, and sponsorship opportunities. https://audio.dev/newsletter/
The ADC24 Talk Submissions Portal is Now Open! Deadline to submit a talk abstract is June 28th.
Submit an ADC24 Talk Proposal
About JUCE
JUCE, a widely recognized platform in the audio application and plug-in development field, allows software developers to have a single project deployed across all major desktop and mobile operating systems, and all popular plug-in formats like VST, VST3, AU, AUv3, AAX, ARA, and LV2. Its open-source C++ codebase streamlines development, allowing creators to focus on the core elements of their software. As a key player in the audio software developer community, JUCE, alongside PACE Anti-Piracy, Inc., hosts the annual Audio Developer Conference (ADC), fostering skill development and collaboration.
https://juce.com/
https://audio.dev/
