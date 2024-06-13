C4UHC 2024 Symposium Elevates Importance and Benefits of Standardized Vendor Credentialing in Healthcare Transformation
Healthcare Advocates for Streamlined Vendor Credentialing Convened for First Time Since COVID-19 Pandemic
We were able to facilitate very candid conversations between the many trading partners at this Symposium. It was an important step forward for C4UHC and for the industry.”DOVER, DE, US, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing, Inc. (C4UHC) just held its 2024 Symposium, “Changing the Attitude About (Healthcare) Vendor Credentialing,” at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando, gathering advocates for its first symposium since the COVID-19 pandemic ended.
In opening the symposium, C4UHC Executive Director Nancy Pakieser said the move to using the American National Standards (ANS) for Supplier Credentialing in Healthcare is another key component in the overall digital transformation of the healthcare industry. She added that the standardization of hospital access for vendor representatives enables the timely delivery of products into the hands of clinicians to provide for exceptional outcomes for patients.
The C4UHC advocates for a streamlined healthcare credentialing process to help protect patient safety and confidentiality, eliminate duplicative efforts and costs, and meet the needs of both healthcare providers and suppliers. The 60+ attendees at the 2024 Symposium included representatives from medical device and pharmaceutical suppliers, vendor credentialing organizations (VCOs), and sponsors that support occupational health screening; background screening; and a SaaS-based solution for complex credentialing, screening, and onboarding.
“We were able to facilitate very candid conversations between the many trading partners at this Symposium. It was an important step forward for C4UHC and for the industry,” said Pakieser.
Karen Leming, Chair of the C4UHC Board added, “Next year we are planning to make sure the voice of the providers are at the table. We recognize this as a natural growth step to support broader acceptance of the ANSI Standards.”
The program covered several topics relevant to healthcare vendor credentialing including:
* A keynote address by renowned physician Dr. Steven McCarus, Chief of the Gynecologic Surgery Division of AdventHealth Winter Park in Orlando, who offered a physician’s perspective on the challenges around healthcare vendor credentialing
* An update from The Joint Commission Resources Group
* A morning with Cece Berger Sharp, President & COO, The Riverbend Group, who discussed how to unlock the power of change management to help advocate for standardized credentialing in care facilities
About C4UHC
The mission of C4UHC is to promote the common business interests of organizations connected with the healthcare industry in order to create and advance the American National Standard for Supplier Credentialing in Healthcare for a streamlined healthcare credentialing process, which will protect patient safety and confidentiality, eliminate duplicative efforts and costs, and meet the needs of both healthcare providers and suppliers. Learn more at https://c4uhc.org/
