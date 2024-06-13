Rockstar Energy Drink Reignites Multi-Year Partnership with NRG and Full Squad Gaming

The partnership also features the premiere of the highly-anticipated content series Who’s the Imposter: Celebrity Edition

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for more epic moments! NRG, the premier gaming and entertainment powerhouse, and Full Squad Gaming, a leader in digital media and a champion of the social gaming community, are thrilled to announce the renewal of their multi-year partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink. This continued collaboration means even more incredible events, exclusive content, and unforgettable experiences for gamers everywhere. Together, these dynamic brands promise to bring new levels of energy and excitement to the global gaming community.

In collaboration with Rockstar Energy Drink, NRG and Full Squad Gaming are committed to driving innovation and engagement within the digital generation, leveraging their deep analytics capabilities and understanding of the gaming audience. Together, the companies will continue to create highly tailored and immersive experiences that resonate with digital natives, tapping into the vibrant and massive global gaming market.

The renewal was celebrated with a spectacular kick-off party held at the NRG Spectrum Castle on May 31st, featuring special performances by That Mexican OT and Casey Veggies, and gold carpet interviews hosted by Full Squad Gaming. The celebration was attended by notable celebrities such as Bella Poarch, Sara Safari, and Nate Hill, with over 400 attendees joining the festivities. The event also featured the teaser premiere of the Rockstar Energy Drink-sponsored content series, Who’s the Imposter: Celebrity Edition, which officially launches online June 12th. This modern talk show format combines the hilarity of Full Squad Gaming’s massively popular Imposter Game series with surprise celebrity guest interviews, creating a perfect blend of personal insight and epic entertainment. Special guest players such as That Mexican OT, Sara Saffari, Trevor Wallace, Tommyunold, and more will headline upcoming episodes, giving fans a glimpse into strategic gameplay secrets, behind-the-scenes stories and much more.

“The Rockstar Energy Drink team is beyond excited to once again be joining forces with NRG and Full Squad Gaming to bring more exclusive content and unforgettable moments to gamers across the globe,” said Sean Bonthuys, PepsiCo Senior Director of Brand Marketing, Energy Portfolio. “As like-minded brands, we’re not only supporting the next generation of talent through this partnership, but we’re also infusing fresh energy and excitement into the gaming community with our new, highly-anticipated content series.”

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink,” said NRG Head of Sales and Brand Partnerships Brandon Tortora. “Over the past two years, our collaboration has created a unique platform that seamlessly blends gaming, entertainment, and culture, captivating our fans in unprecedented ways. We are excited about the future of our partnership and the innovative possibilities that lie ahead, particularly with the continued success of the Imposter Series and the new Celebrity Edition.”

Full Squad Gaming is redefining short-form gaming content with the viral Imposter series, which has already garnered impressive metrics:

563 million impressions

415 million video views

37.3 million engagements

214 million views on TikTok with 22 million engagements, averaging 1.7 million views per video

197 million views on YouTube Shorts with 16 million engagements, averaging 1.5 million views per video

200K views per video on YouTube long-form

These figures highlight the series’ broad appeal, particularly among the mobile-centric Gen Z audience, with a rare 50/50 split of male and female viewers. The series reaches a massive 62 million individuals across TikTok and YouTube combined.

Rockstar Energy Drink’s sponsorship of Who’s the Imposter: Celebrity Edition provides the perfect platform to recognize and elevate emerging talent, aligning perfectly with the brand's mission to support and celebrate the next generation of influencers and creators. This explosion in viewership coincides with the strategic integration of popular streamers like Avalanche and Classify, alongside mainstays Nick and Mike.

"Who’s the Imposter: Celebrity Edition" premieres June 12th, 2024 at 2 PM PT on Full Squad Gaming.

About NRG

NRG is a professional gaming and entertainment company renowned for its championship teams and innovative gaming lifestyle content. As the highest viewed gaming organization in the world, NRG continues to lead the industry with its engaging, authentic, and original gaming content.

About Full Squad Gaming

Full Squad Gaming is a dynamic and innovative digital media brand designed specifically for the casual gamer. Our unwavering motto, "Never Stop Gaming," serves as a constant reminder to embrace the joy of gaming and to keep the spirit of fun alive in everything we do. At Full Squad Gaming, our primary mission is to craft content that not only entertains but also cultivates a strong sense of community within the gaming world. We are dedicated to fostering connections, sparking conversations, and uniting gamers from all walks of life. With a widespread presence across major social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Snapchat, Full Squad Gaming reaches an impressive and engaged audience of over 100 million individuals each month. Our diverse content offerings cater to a wide spectrum of gaming interests, ensuring that there's something for every gamer at Full Squad Gaming. Join us on our exciting journey as we continue to celebrate gaming culture and build a global community of passionate gamers. Good luck, have fun. Follow FSG on Tiktok, Twitter, and Instagram: @FullSquadGaming

About Rockstar Energy Drink

Founded in 2001, Rockstar Energy Drink is committed to understanding the mind-body

connection, providing functional energy to keep you moving confidently through every moment.

It empowers a new generation to feel energized both mentally and physically, giving them the

power to access and optimize every version of themselves. Acquired by PepsiCo in 2020,

Rockstar Energy Drink offers over 40 products and is available in more than 30 countries. For

more information, visit www.rockstarenergy.com and unlock your full potential, mind, and body.