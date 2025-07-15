Livewire to Team Up with the NFL to Launch ‘NFL Race to the End Zone’

NFL Race to the End Zone

New weekly gaming content series pairs NFL stars with top creators, culminating in a gaming showdown during Super Bowl LX week

With millions of NFL fans watching YouTube each week, the timing couldn’t be better. This is a cultural crossover moment combining the very best of the NFL and gaming in one experience.” — Indy Khabra, Co-Founder of Livewire

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Livewire, the global leader in gaming marketing, today announced a strategic multi-year partnership with the National Football League. As part of the collaboration, the two will launch NFL Race to the End Zone—a first-of-its-kind sports docuseries blending NFL fandom with creator-led gaming culture set to debut during the 2025 NFL season. Designed to deepen engagement with existing NFL fans and attract the next generation, the initiative marks the league’s newest immersive media activation—bridging gaming and football culture through a multi-platform experience built for Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

Launching this fall, NFL Race to the End Zone is a weekly content series tapping into the millions of NFL fans who play video games and consume gaming content. The collaboration marks the NFL’s latest move into gaming culture, bringing together the league’s top players with the gaming creators shaping Gen Z culture for the ultimate in live and immersive entertainment.

“With millions of NFL fans watching YouTube each week, the timing couldn’t be better. This is a cultural crossover moment combining the very best of the NFL and gaming in one experience,” said Indy Khabra, Co-Founder of Livewire. “Gaming is now the number one attention channel for younger audiences, and Livewire is the operating system powering how brands, leagues, and platforms show up there. We’re proud to partner with the NFL to deliver a first-of-its-kind experience that’s built for the attention economy.”

Each episode of the 21-part series pairs an NFL player with a top gaming creator. The creator becomes a team ambassador, visiting club facilities, engaging in challenges, and sharing behind-the-scenes access as part of a 20-minute episodic format optimized for YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Distribution will span across NFL channels, creator platforms, and more.

The series culminates in NFL Race to the End Zone: LIVE, a Pro-Am gaming event during Super Bowl LX week that sees gaming creators featured in the series going head-to-head. The final event will be streamed live and supported by social content drops, and premium partner activations.

This series is built to meet fans where they already spend their time—online. Powered by Livewire’s real-time targeting and measurement tools, this brand-friendly activation moves beyond passive sponsorships to deliver immersive, content-driven experiences at scale.

NFL Race to the End Zone will debut this September alongside the start of the 2025 NFL season.

About Livewire

Livewire is a global gaming marketing company building the next-gen attention platform. By combining adtech, gaming media exclusives, and brand strategy, Livewire is the single-entry point into gaming for brands. Livewire enables brands to reach gamers at scale through in-game ads, custom integrations, world builds, and more. Clients include Samsung, Maybelline, Uber, Amazon, and A24. Learn more at livewire.group.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.