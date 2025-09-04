Livewire Enters Canadian Market and Signs Exclusive Partnership with Publishing Leader Future

Emmett Bailey Livewire has entered into an exclusive strategic partnership with Future Canada, the Canadian division of the global publishing powerhouse.

Gaming marketing platform expands into fourth major market; names Emmett Bailey Director of Partnerships, Canada

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Livewire, the global gaming marketing company building the next-gen attention platform, today announced its expansion into Canada—marking the company’s fourth major market after rapid growth across Australia, the UK, and the US.

As part of its global expansion strategy, Livewire is establishing a permanent presence in Canada to meet growing demand from brands and publishers seeking culturally resonant campaigns that connect with Canadian gamers across platforms, devices, and titles. According to ESA Canada, over 23 million Canadians regularly play video games. Marketers now recognize gaming as one of Canada’s most consumed entertainment categories, increasingly capturing attention once dominated by TV and streaming. Additional markets are set to follow later this year.

In conjunction with the launch, Livewire has entered into an exclusive strategic partnership with Future Canada, the Canadian division of the global publishing powerhouse. The deal provides Livewire with direct access to Future’s industry-leading portfolio of gaming media titles such as PC Gamer and GamesRadar+, strengthening the company’s integrated content and media offering for brand partners looking to engage the Canadian gaming audience.

Emmett Bailey, a veteran of the Canadian media and digital landscape, has been appointed as Director of Partnerships to lead the market. Based in Toronto, Emmett joins Livewire with a wide range of experience in growing brands in the digital space, most recently with the gaming and entertainment platform, Fandom for over five years. He will be responsible for developing key brand and agency relationships, as well as activating Livewire’s new publishing alliance.

“Canada has one of the most engaged and discerning gaming audiences in the world, and it’s long been a priority market for Livewire,” said Indy Khabra, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Livewire. “With Emmett’s leadership and our exclusive partnership with Future, we’re entering the market with strong momentum and a clear mandate to help brands cut through with culturally fluent, creatively rich campaigns.”

“We’re excited to join forces with ​Livewire as we expand our brand partnership efforts in Canada​," said Melissa Makhmaltchi, VP, Games at Future. “The Canadian market is full of opportunities for brands that want to connect with a passionate and loyal gaming audience. With ​Livewire's ​strategic expertise, we’re looking forward to creating impactful, authentic partnerships that resonate.”

The Canadian launch builds on a year of significant milestones for Livewire, including exclusive partnerships with global publishers and major brand campaigns across in-game, streaming, and experiential formats. As gaming continues to outpace traditional entertainment channels, Livewire is delivering turnkey, high-impact solutions like custom editorial integrations and native content programs that go beyond surface-level activations. Central to this is Gamer.ID, Livewire’s proprietary, privacy-first identity framework that enables brands to deeply understand and precisely reach gaming audiences at scale. It’s not just about reaching gamers—it’s about unlocking insight-rich, compliant, and contextually intelligent connections with one of the world’s most valuable attention economies.

Livewire’s entry allows Canadian brand marketers direct access to the world's most awarded gaming marketing company with a proven track record of building strategies that capture next gen attention across every category.

About Livewire

Livewire is a global gaming marketing company building the next-gen attention platform. By combining adtech, gaming media exclusives, and brand strategy, Livewire is the single-entry point into gaming for brands. Livewire enables brands to reach gamers at scale through in-game ads, custom integrations, world builds, and more. Clients include Samsung, Maybelline, Uber, Amazon, and A24. Learn more at livewire.group.

About Future

Future is a leading global specialist media company offering trusted, expert content that builds engaged and valuable communities. Future is a prime destination for passionate people worldwide, thanks to its specialist websites, magazines, events, newsletters, and social spaces, all underpinned by data-driven insights and innovative technology that put the user experience first. Future's diverse portfolio spans technology, games, fashion, beauty, home interest, finance, news, sports, music, entertainment, and B2B. The company’s roster of market-leading brands includes Marie Claire, Tom's Guide, PC Gamer, The Week, Go.Compare, Homes & Gardens, Who What Wear, TechRadar, and more. Learn more at futureplc.com.

