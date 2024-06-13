International Reggae Artist Headlines Delray Walls Mural Fest in Downtown Delray
Johnny Dread Headlines the Two-Day Music and Mural Art Festival at Old School SquareDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has announced International Reggae Artist Johnny Dread will headline the two-day Delray Walls Mural Fest in Downtown Delray Beach. Delray Walls Mural Fest will take over the Old School Square campus on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27, 2024 and feature top Reggae and street artists from South Florida.
In collaboration with Galera Collective and Old School Square, street artists will paint large murals in the park at Old School Square while live music performances take place at the Amphitheatre. There will also be a night market with curated vendors, art activities and food and beverage offerings available for purchase on site. Friday night will feature a free concert with South Florida’s favorite “Feel Good” Reggae band, Spred the Dub. Saturday is ticketed ($10 for general admission) and will feature live mural painting and headline performer, international Reggae artist Johnny Dread.
WHEN:
Friday, July 26, 2024 from 4 to 10 p.m. (COST: FREE or $50 VIP option)
• Opening Act.: Steel Drum Reggae with Brian Haddis
• Opening Act: Bad Apples Brass Band (New Orleans-style jazz band)
• Headliner: Spred the Dub (Reggae)
Saturday, July 27, 2024 from 4 to 10 p.m. (COST: $10 general admission)
• Opening Act: DJ
• Opening Act: Band to be announced
• Headliner: Johnny Dread
WHERE: The Amphitheatre and Park at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Parking available in Old School Square garage.
COST: Friday night entry is FREE. There is a VIP ticket option for Friday night for $50. General admission tickets for Saturday night are $10, Kids 12 and Under: $5, 1 and Under: FREE or VIP for $50. Tickets can be purchased at https://tickets.delrayoldschoolsquare.com/. Food and beverage vendors will be on site. No outside alcohol is allowed in the venue.
For a full list of Downtown Delray Beach events, please visit: https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events.
About Old School Square
Old School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.
About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)
The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.
