Modigent Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Rapid Expansion and Innovation
Our expansion, innovation, and commitment to a people-first culture have laid a solid foundation for continued success.”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modigent, a national leader in infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions, proudly marks its first anniversary, celebrating a year of significant achievements and growth.
“We’ve had a remarkable year, achieving nearly all our ambitious goals thanks to the incredible efforts of our team,” said Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent. “Our expansion, innovation, and commitment to a people-first culture have laid a solid foundation for continued success.”
Since its launch, Modigent has quickly established a dominant presence in the HVAC and energy solutions market. The company has expanded its footprint, now operating from coast to coast. This strategic growth has been bolstered by the acquisition of multiple companies, adding approximately 500 new employees and increasing the company’s portfolio to over $500 million.
True to its core value of “people first,” Modigent focuses on providing a future for acquired companies and their employees. This approach ensures a stable and thriving environment for all team members. Bueschel emphasized, “Culture means the most to us. We strive to make Modigent a place where everybody feels it’s the best job they’ve ever had.”
Looking ahead, Modigent has set ambitious goals, including reaching $1 billion in revenue. The company aims to enhance its offerings in energy efficiency, decarbonization, and building automation systems. Plans include the addition of an energy firm to support carbon reduction initiatives for customers. Modigent is also expanding its sales force and implementing a comprehensive training program to ensure all employees reach their full potential. Recognizing the importance of digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI), Modigent has invested heavily in training its workforce in AI and digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency.
“To celebrate our milestones and ongoing efforts, a special video, produced to highlight the one-year anniversary, can be seen here. I am immensely proud of our team and deeply grateful for their hard work. As we enter our second year, our commitment to innovation, expansion, and maintaining a strong culture is stronger than ever. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead and look forward to achieving even greater success together,” Bueschel said.
About Modigent:
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent, LLC drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating across the USA with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at www.modigent.com.
