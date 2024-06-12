LORENA SIKORSKI OPENS UP TO THE WORLD ON HER LIFE’S EXPERIENCES
Lorena Sikorski grasps all her memories as she writes this memoirLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children require parental affirmation in their lives. However, sometimes, a parent’s love can be conditional which can also affect a child’s behavior. It may also develop into a feeling of being unwanted by their parents. Lorena Sikorski has experienced this while growing up. And as a form of a coping mechanism, she had become her mother’s goofball. Trying to joke around behind the violence.
Sikorski bares her soul and shares her triumphant escape from the clutches of a challenging upbringing in her memoir, "Artists and Vagabonds: How I Escaped My Mother's Narcissistic Personality Disorder."
Through raw honesty, she recounts her quest for independence and self-discovery, emphasizing the power of resilience. The book illustrates how Sikorski's traumatic past influences her relationships, self-esteem, and emotional well-being, ultimately offering hope and inspiration for others facing similar trials. It's a compelling narrative of overcoming adversity, finding healing, and forging a path to self-empowerment.
Lorena is a retired educator from California. She has taught in the Garden Grove Unified School District in Orange County for 35 years. She has also finished graduate school in science.
Learn from Lorena’s experiences and be inspired by her bravery and resilience. Available on Amazon.
