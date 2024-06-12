US Courts’ Safety Valve Threatens to Burst as Senior Judges Exit

US Courts’ Safety Valve Threatens to Burst as Senior Judges ExitMartin.Novitski Wed, 06/12/2024 - 09:10 NewsLink The Eastern District has more than 700 weighted filings per judgeship, and 1,300 pending cases per judgeship. That’s the highest of California’s four federal courts, and one of the highest in the country when districts handling multidistrict litigation are excluded.