The End Brain Cancer Initiative Promotes Awareness of Kiyatec's 3D Predict™ Test for Personalizing Cancer Treatment

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024
The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) has partnered with Kiyatec to promote awareness of 3D Predict™, which can help doctors see how drugs will interact with a patient’s tumor cells before administering treatment.
Kiyatec uses cells taken from the patient’s tumors and grows these cells in a special environment that mimics what’s happening with the tumor and immune system. This helps them assess how different cancer treatments will work on the patient’s specific cancer. Kiyatec's 3D Predict™ Glioma is a test that doctors can order to determine which of the 12 commonly used chemotherapy drugs will work best for a specific patient. This test is for newly diagnosed and recurrent glioma patients to predict therapeutic response to common chemotherapy agents.
Along with other tests, such as genetic testing, 3D Predict™ can help patients and their doctors plan the best personalized treatment strategy. Patients who would like to learn more can visit EndBrainCancer.org/Kiyatec or can contact the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s Clinical Research Coordinator and Patient Navigator, Shreya Prakash, by emailing Shreya@EndBrainCancer.org or calling 425-436-8688.
Kiyatec is disrupting cancer care by providing oncologists with a functional precision assay that accurately predicts patient–specific therapeutic response and non–response before treatment begins. Kiyatec is a leader in functional precision oncology. Kiyatec utilizes proprietary platforms across multiple solid tumor types, based on robust science that scores >95th percentile in peer reviewed journals. For more information, visit Kiyatec.com.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s work and mission at EndBrainCancer.org.
