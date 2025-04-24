Free Webinar for GBM Patients and Caregivers: the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s 2025 Know All Your Treatment Options

The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is hosting a free educational webinar for patients and caregivers on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 11 AM Pacific Time.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is hosting a free educational webinar for patients and caregivers on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 11 AM Pacific Time. The Know All Your Treatment Options (KAYTO) annual online event is designed specifically for members of the brain tumor, brain cancer, and metastasized brain tumor community to “DIRECTLY CONNECT” with top specialists, doctors, and researchers in the field. Attendees will hear about advanced and FDA approved treatment options, clinical trials, devices, diagnostics, and more.The event is free to attend thanks to corporate sponsorships, but pre-registration is required. Registration is now open at endbraincancer.org/know-all-your-treatment-options-2025/.One of this year’s presenters is Caroline T. Goldin, MD, who specializes in neuro-oncology at Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dr. Goldin will discuss Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) and how they are used to treat Glioblastoma (GBM). Dr. Goldin is speaking on behalf of her clinical experience and not representing the opinions of Ochsner Health System.Thank you to presenting sponsors Telix Pharmaceuticals and Novocure for making this free patient disease educational Know All Your Treatment Options event possible.About Telix PharmaceuticalsTelix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization oftherapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Visit http://www.telixpharma.com/ for further information.About NovocureNovocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has several additional ongoing or completed clinical trials exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in the treatment of glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Visit https://www.novocure.com/ for further information.About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org###

