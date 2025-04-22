Support Patient Access and Education with the End Brain Cancer Initiative for GiveBIG 2025

Major Timothy Gregory MD

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Support Patient Access and Education with the End Brain Cancer Initiative for GiveBIG 2025Professor Richard Scolyer, a top doctor and leading melanoma pathologist, was diagnosed with Glioblastoma (GBM) brain cancer in July of 2023 and told he had only a few months to live. However, Richard didn't give up. Using everything he knew about melanoma science, Richard and his team used pre-surgery combined immunotherapy and a personalized cancer vaccine, the first in the world to do so.Patients like Richard need your support in order to access the specialists, advanced treatments, and devices they need. Give today to support the End Brain Cancer Initiative's (EBCI’s) mission and help patients and families. Learn more about Richard's story at https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=2D9_mlLZPdI Support from individuals is vital for the End Brain Cancer Initiative to continue helping patients and families facing brain cancer, brain tumors, and metastatic disease to the brain. Gifts will support free access to DIRECT support from EBCI, a wealth of resources through the EBCI Website and the EBCI Disease Education Mobile App, and patient disease education online events. People can help EBCI reach their goal of $20,000 dollars raised for GiveBIG 2025 by giving at endbraincancer.org/donate.Gifts to EBCI for GiveBIG will also fuel the nonprofit’s advocacy efforts, giving EBCI the ability to advocate for policies that increase patient access to specialists, advanced treatments, and devices. One such policy is the Bolstering Research And Innovation Now (BRAIN) Act (H.R.2767/S.1330), which aims to advance the quest to defeat brain tumors, once and for all, by increasing research funding, fostering collaboration, promoting critical awareness efforts, and supporting innovations in and access to care.GiveBIG 2025 is all about that good feeling we get when we show up for others, whether it’s a family member, a neighbor, or a local nonprofit we care about. People can make good things happen at the End Brain Cancer Initiative by giving to help patients and families facing brain cancer, brain tumors, and metastatic disease to the brain.The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s work and mission at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott MydlandEnd Brain Cancer Initiative+1 425-785-8489Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org###

