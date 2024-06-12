D L DAVIES WELCOMES EVERYONE, THE RULER OF THE MAYANS IN HIS BOOK, CUAUHTÉMOC: DESCENDANT OF THE JAGUAR.
D L Davies delivers yet another groundbreaking tale to the Cuauhtémoc saga.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Cuauhtémoc: Descendant of the Jaguar," the third installment of DL Davies’ historical fantasy series, focuses on Cuauhtémoc, the greatest Mayan ruler, as he leads his people through troubling times as he discovers ancient family secrets while delving deeper into his ancestral roots.
Packed with a dashing and action-paced adventure filled with the astonishing culture of the Mayans, DL Davies masterfully crafts a story that naturally connects to the Cuauhtémoc saga, which allures readers with its compelling characters and rich Mayan mythology. The wise and kind Mayan ruler, Cuauhtémoc, is faced with a challenge that puts himself and his people in peril. As he navigates a way to save his tribe, he discovers the true meaning of the responsibility of a Chief Jaguar Priest.
"Cuauhtémoc: Descendant of the Jaguar" is now available for reading on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other digital bookstores worldwide. Grab a copy now!
DL Davies was born in Susanville, CA, and raised around several states while growing up. Davies served in the army for six years and was stationed in Germany in the mid-seventies. Davies has always been fascinated with creating stories of other times and places that can occur on the present Earth, the past, the future, or other possible realities.
