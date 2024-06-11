Minister Fajon on official visit: today Morocco and Slovenia commit to broader cooperation

SLOVENIA, June 11 - During their bilateral meeting, the two ministers focused on strengthening political and economic cooperation between their two countries and discussed international and regional issues of common interest, including the situation in the Middle East and Africa.

Morocco is one of Slovenia's most important trading partners in Africa and the Mediterranean. "The Minister and I explored ways to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries and give new impetus to areas of common interest, especially in high value-added sectors. We also welcomed the interest in strengthening the transport network between Tanger Med and the Slovenian Port of Koper," said Minister Fajon after the talks. She and her Moroccan counterpart agreed on the need to organise economic forums to promote exchanges between business entities in Slovenia and Morocco, especially in the fields of energy, environment, logistics, agriculture, automotive industry and green technologies.

In order to promote human and economic development, cultural and academic cooperation is essential alongside economic cooperation. Slovenia and Morocco share a Mediterranean identity, and there are many opportunities to deepen the already established links, for example through the Euro-Mediterranean universities in Fez and EMUNI in Piran.

"On the other hand, we also want to strengthen political and technical cooperation in the field of migration and the prevention of illegal immigration. I am therefore pleased that the Minister and I agreed today to set up a Moroccan-Slovenian working group to deal with these issues," said Minister Fajon, who had earlier warned her Moroccan counterpart about the increasing number of irregular arrivals of Moroccan citizens and the problems this was causing.

Minister Bourita congratulated Minister Fajon on the inclusive approach that Slovenia, as a non-permanent member, brings to the work of the UN Security Council. In particular, he highlighted Slovenia's priorities in the Security Council, which contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security. In this context, Slovenia's upright stance and role in the search for a solution to the conflict in the Middle East did not go unnoticed. Minister Bourita also welcomed Slovenia's recognition of the independent and sovereign State of Palestine. The two ministers called on all parties to respect the UN Security Council resolutions on the situation in the Middle East.

On regional issues, the ministers focused on Morocco's role in the Sahel and the issue of Western Sahara, with Minister Fajon reiterating Slovenia's support for the UN process towards a just and lasting political solution acceptable to all sides. The two ministers reiterated their support for the work of the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy and called for respect for UN resolutions and the UN Charter.

In anticipation of the start of the Lucerne process, they spoke about Russia's aggression in Ukraine and efforts to bring a lasting and just end to the war. They supported Ukraine's territorial sovereignty and integrity.

The Minister later met with representatives of Caritas Rabat, which implements women's empowerment projects in Morocco as part of Slovenia's development cooperation. She also met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Moroccan Parliament, Rachid Talbi El Alami.