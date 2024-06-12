B.C. takes action ahead of summer wildfire season

CANADA, June 12 - BC Wildfire Service’s (BCWS) latest seasonal outlook for 2024 forecasts that for some areas of B.C. may face a potentially challenging 2024 wildfire season.

While some regions of the province, notably the coast, have received increased moisture over winter and spring, other areas are expected to remain at high risk for wildfire.

The underlying severe drought conditions in northeastern B.C., in addition to holdover wildfires, means this region is particularly at risk of significant wildfires, as seen recently in the Fort Nelson area.

For parts of central and southern B.C., a cool, wet period through the middle of June has relieved some of the extreme conditions, but weather forecasts show hot and dry weather into the summer months. Dry pockets include the southwestern Interior and Chilcotin regions.

Premier’s Expert Task Force on Emergencies:

The Province, including the BC Wildfire Service, is well prepared for the summer season. Guided in part by the recently released Premier’s Expert Task Force on Emergencies report, the Province has enhanced support for evacuees and wildfire preparedness in B.C.

This work includes:

strengthening the BC Wildfire Service and enhancing wildland-firefighter recruitment;

securing more equipment, planes and helicopters;

deploying new technologies and innovation;

increasing prevention work;

funding for communities to better support people evacuated from their homes;

readying more volunteers to support people who are evacuated;

improving financial assistance to people who have been evacuated from their home; and

creating new pathways for people to register online for evacuation support.

Updated technologies for people in wildfire areas are also providing enhanced information and services. The BCWS app has had major upgrades to better connect people to the latest wildfire and fire-ban information.

Improved access to emergency information:

In the age of social media, it can be difficult to know where to find the most accurate and reliable information about emergencies.

As part of the recommendation from the Premier’s Expert Task Force on Emergencies to provide quick and direct access to reliable emergency information, the Province has updated and redesigned https://www.EmergencyInfoBC.ca/ to introduce new features that enhance user experience and ensure critical emergency information is available to people when they need it.

New features include the latest evacuation alerts and orders at the top of the webpage, an interactive map and links to other resources, which will help people prepare for an emergency. The new design has been optimized to make it easier to navigate from cellphones even under stressful circumstances.

Each emergency event added to the website includes an easy share button, inviting people to share validated emergency information with their own social networks on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

People are encouraged to spend a few minutes familiarizing themselves with the redesigned website before an emergency.

Being prepared:

Being prepared for an emergency is a team effort. People are encouraged to consider steps they can take to increase their household preparedness.

This includes: