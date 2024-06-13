DC ProStart Students Dish Out Culinary Creativity to Win Big in the Inaugural Pepsi Future Chef Recipe Contest
EINPresswire.com/ -- Students from Washington, DC’s Roosevelt High School and Ballou High School participating in the DC ProStart Culinary Program showcased their culinary skills in the highly anticipated Pepsi Future Chef Recipe Contest on Thursday, May 23rd at Ballou High School. Eleventh and twelfth grade students presented dishes based on a historical family recipe or a new and unique creation for the chance to win a variety of prizes. The event focused on BBQ-themed recipes and is associated with the 32nd Annual Giant National Capital BBQ Battle on June 22-23 in Downtown DC.
The top-three finishers will earn scholarships from Pepsi and The Ben's Chili Bowl Foundation. The first-place winner will receive $10,000, second place will receive $5,000, and third place will receive $2,500. The scholarships will be administered by the Virginia Ali Scholarship Fund for the students to pursue their passion in the culinary arts. The fourth, fifth, and sixth place winners will each earn a laptop computer from Comcast and all competitors will receive a chef’s apron and complimentary tickets to the Giant BBQ Battle.
"Pepsi is the perfect complement to any meal and proud to support the next generation of culinary talent through the inaugural Pepsi Future Chef Recipe Contest,” said Noel Rodriguez, VP Retail sales, PepsiCo Beverages North America, South Division. “We value creativity and innovation in the kitchen and are excited to partner with The Ben’s Chili Bowl Foundation to empower young chefs to share their personal flavors and family memories with their local community.”
“It is such an honor to have Pepsi offer this Scholarship Fund in my name,” said Virginia Ali, Co-Founder and Owner of Ben’s Chili Bowl. “It has truly been a privilege to serve our community for over 65 years, so I absolutely love being a part of this since it supports our children! And as I often say, one recipe can change lives!”
"The ProStart program is a great opportunity for high school students to embark on developing their skill and passion in all aspects of the hospitality industry, to become an essential part of a thriving restaurant community. RAMW is invested in DC's workforce pipeline and understands the necessity to train and develop industry professionals. We are excited about the opportunity to highlight our young adults," said Linda Hunter, DC ProStart Coordinator and RAMW's Director of Events and Education.
The competition consists of three rounds. In round one, students will submit their recipes and a completed submission form. Those who satisfy all qualifications will move on to round two, where judges will select three finalist’s recipes from each school. On May 23, 2024, the contestants put their recipes to the test with a live cook-off at Ballou High School.
During the live cook-off, judges sampled the entries and evaluated them on cleanliness, food presentation, flavor, creativity, and overall impression. Then, on June 22, 2024 during the Giant BBQ Battle, the winners will be announced live on-stage and awards will be presented.
“As a culinary instructor, my goal is to establish in each student a sense of creativity and joy for cooking,” said Chef Shanel Howard of Ballou High School. “The Pepsi Future Chef Recipe Contest encourages young chefs to explore their family culinary history and create new recipes that are tasty yet inspire a lifetime of passion for the culinary arts.”
Paige Johnson
The top-three finishers will earn scholarships from Pepsi and The Ben's Chili Bowl Foundation. The first-place winner will receive $10,000, second place will receive $5,000, and third place will receive $2,500. The scholarships will be administered by the Virginia Ali Scholarship Fund for the students to pursue their passion in the culinary arts. The fourth, fifth, and sixth place winners will each earn a laptop computer from Comcast and all competitors will receive a chef’s apron and complimentary tickets to the Giant BBQ Battle.
"Pepsi is the perfect complement to any meal and proud to support the next generation of culinary talent through the inaugural Pepsi Future Chef Recipe Contest,” said Noel Rodriguez, VP Retail sales, PepsiCo Beverages North America, South Division. “We value creativity and innovation in the kitchen and are excited to partner with The Ben’s Chili Bowl Foundation to empower young chefs to share their personal flavors and family memories with their local community.”
“It is such an honor to have Pepsi offer this Scholarship Fund in my name,” said Virginia Ali, Co-Founder and Owner of Ben’s Chili Bowl. “It has truly been a privilege to serve our community for over 65 years, so I absolutely love being a part of this since it supports our children! And as I often say, one recipe can change lives!”
"The ProStart program is a great opportunity for high school students to embark on developing their skill and passion in all aspects of the hospitality industry, to become an essential part of a thriving restaurant community. RAMW is invested in DC's workforce pipeline and understands the necessity to train and develop industry professionals. We are excited about the opportunity to highlight our young adults," said Linda Hunter, DC ProStart Coordinator and RAMW's Director of Events and Education.
The competition consists of three rounds. In round one, students will submit their recipes and a completed submission form. Those who satisfy all qualifications will move on to round two, where judges will select three finalist’s recipes from each school. On May 23, 2024, the contestants put their recipes to the test with a live cook-off at Ballou High School.
During the live cook-off, judges sampled the entries and evaluated them on cleanliness, food presentation, flavor, creativity, and overall impression. Then, on June 22, 2024 during the Giant BBQ Battle, the winners will be announced live on-stage and awards will be presented.
“As a culinary instructor, my goal is to establish in each student a sense of creativity and joy for cooking,” said Chef Shanel Howard of Ballou High School. “The Pepsi Future Chef Recipe Contest encourages young chefs to explore their family culinary history and create new recipes that are tasty yet inspire a lifetime of passion for the culinary arts.”
Paige Johnson
Emerson Street Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok