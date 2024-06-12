Submit Release
Rutland Barracks/Suspicious incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24B4003521                                        

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Busier

STATION: VSP Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 6-12-24 0638 hours

STREET: 33 South Street

TOWN: Proctor, VT

 

ACCUSED: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 6-12-24 at 0638 hours Troopers from the Rutland barracks received a report of a female subject with a possible stab wound.  The female was located at 33 South Street in the town of Proctor.  Members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted with the investigation.  It was determined that this injury may have been self-inflicted, and there is no danger to the public. The female was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where she was treated for her injuries.

 

Anyone with information should call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Anonymous tips also can be submitted through VSP’s website at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

 

 

 

Rutland Barracks/Suspicious incident

