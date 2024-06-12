Submit Release
Night work scheduled for the Kaipapaʻu Bridge Replacement Project

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs highway users that night work has been scheduled on Kamehameha Highway at the Kaipapaʻu Stream Bridge located between Imua Place and Kawaipuna Street. Roadwork will occur on Monday night June 17, and Tuesday night June 18, from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., to safely deliver and install 100-foot-long girders for the Kaipapaʻu Bridge Replacement Project.

Roadwork is scheduled overnight to minimize the traffic impact, as crews deliver girders that are more than 100 feet long to the work site. Delivery drivers will need to maneuver their vehicles around tight bends that will cause intermittent delays along Kamehameha Highway.

HDOT will provide advanced notice to area residents and electronic message boards will be posted with roadwork information. First responders and emergency vehicles will be allowed through the work zone. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. All roadwork is weather permitting.

