DEQ Issues Title V Air Quality Permit to Alamance County Landfill

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has issued a first-time Title V air quality permit to the Alamance County Landfill.

The county-owned and -operated municipal solid waste landfill in Graham, North Carolina, is required to obtain a Title V air quality permit because as it expands, its capacity will be above 2.5 million metric tons and 2.5 million cubic meters. The landfill’s emissions were calculated at well below the threshold for requiring a gas collection and control system. Air dispersion modeling reviewed by DAQ showed that no toxic air pollutant is expected to be above the acceptable ambient level.

The final permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants beyond the facility’s fence line comply with emission standards, including applicable health-based standards. The permit also requires the landfill to prevent objectionable odors offsite. The facility will be subject to recordkeeping requirements and regular inspections.

Copies of the final permit, final permit review, permit application, and a one-page project fact sheet are available online.