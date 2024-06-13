Panopto Launches Japan Cloud Hosting: First Video Content Management Solution to Offer Local Hosting

Panopto announces compliance with the latest Japanese data protection laws

the leading in AI-powered VCMS announced compliance with the latest Japanese data protection laws, reinforcing its commitment to safeguard customer data.

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panopto, the global leader in AI-powered video content management solutions (VCMS) for higher education and workforce training, announced compliance with the latest Japanese data protection laws, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding customer data with modern security standards.

Institutions and organizations in Japan that rely on Panopto for their video management needs can now opt for secure data hosting within Japan. This move guarantees adherence to both international and Japanese regulations, including the Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI).

The APPI is a crucial regulation designed to safeguard the personal data of individuals. By offering local hosting, Panopto ensures that video content management and storage meet the stringent data privacy requirements set forth by the APPI. This local hosting solution will greatly assist organizations in Japan in meeting these compliance standards.

"As the only VCMS provider investing in a Japan cloud hosting, we are prioritizing our customers' data security needs while adhering to key regulatory standards,” said Jason Beem, Chief Executive Officer at Panopto. “This move aligns with our commitment to the region and to continue delivering a seamless video content management experience."

On June 21, Mr. Beem will attend Knowledge Information 2024, sponsored by KK Ashuito, a Panopto partner in the region. At the event, Mr. Beem will deliver a keynote titled "The Future and Current State of Video in the Enterprise," sharing insights on the evolving role of video in corporate environments.

About Panopto

Panopto, the leading video-learning platform, makes the future of learning flexible for educational institutions and smarter teams. AI-driven features connect students to accessible coursework and classrooms and employees to searchable training – wherever they are, whenever they need it. To learn more, visit Panopto.com.