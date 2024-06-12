Take a Moment in Sask Parks: June 12 - June 25

CANADA, June 12 - Released on June 12, 2024

Visitors can enjoy an entire summer of camping, glamping, hiking and fun at the lake in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. There are also exciting events and programming to fill visitors' days with laughter and joy in the great outdoors.

Take a moment to create new memories and experience nature to the fullest. Here are a few special events occurring over the next two weeks; all are free with a valid Park Entry Permit:

Graze Fest

June 15, Condie Nature Refuge

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fifty sheep are taking a bite out of invasive species at Condie Nature Refuge. These cute and hungry sheep will help protect the ecosystem by chomping down on invasive Kentucky bluegrass and smooth bromegrass.

Visitors are invited to join Park Interpreters on June 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as they share information about the visiting sheep and invasive species in the area. While witnessing the sheep at work, visitors can participate in sheep-tastic activities, discover the diverse plants, insects and birds that call Condie home and more.

Learn more and register.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Gator's Waterfest

June 29, Candle Lake Provincial Park

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Gator's Waterfest, hosted by Gator's Grub, is back for another year at Fisher Creek in Candle Lake Provincial Park. Visitors can listen to fantastic music from Mason Lewis, Nic Aiken, Aiden Edwards and the feature of the evening, The Project. Local vendors will be onsite to create an unforgettable atmosphere of unique products.

Learn more.

Canada Day

June 29, 15 Provincial Parks

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors are invited to wear red and white to celebrate Canada Day with Sask Parks. Grab a sweet treat and join the parks for a bubble zone, outdoor games and compete in the summer fun "triathlon"! Visitors can have a maple leaf painted on their faces and craft their own Canada-themed windsock. Activities are fun for the whole family!

Check individual event listings for specific program locations.

Discover all the events happening on Canada Day weekend.

There are many other things to do and see in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Visit: Sask Parks Event Calendar to find all events and programs.

Take a moment to explore Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. To book a campsite, visit: Sask Parks Reservation page.

