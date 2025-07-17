Rural and Remote Health Minister Continues Summer Tour Through Eastern Saskatchewan

CANADA, July 17 - Released on July 16, 2025

Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr is continuing her Saskatchewan summer tour through the eastern part of the province. Minister Carr will meet with local leadership and health care staff while visiting health facilities in Nokomis, Wynyard and Foam Lake.

"It has been a wonderful opportunity to travel throughout the province over the past months and meet with dedicated health professionals in each community," Minister Carr said. "Our government remains committed to ensuring high quality healthcare for residents close to home, and safe, modern facilities to attract the best healthcare professionals to this province."

As part of its capital funding plan, Government provided $760,000 in 2024-25 for roof repairs at Foam Lake Jubilee Home which will take place in 2025-26 and has budgeted an additional $150,000 this year to replace the facility's air conditioning system.

Additionally, over the past three years, the Nokomis Health Centre received upgrades including a new kitchen HVAC exhaust system, new shingles and a nurse call system for a total cost of $281,000.

