Housing Starts Continue to Soar in Saskatchewan

Year-to-date growth ranks first in the nation

The latest data from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation indicates that urban housing starts in Saskatchewan saw an increase of 84.1 per cent in the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, which ranks first for growth among the provinces.

"For the last five months, Saskatchewan has been at the forefront of growth in Canada for urban housing starts, showing that our growth initiatives are leading to more and more people choosing to call our province home," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "The unprecedented growth we are experiencing is helping to create more jobs, opportunities and greater affordability for the citizens of Saskatchewan."

In addition, Saskatchewan’s two largest cities both saw an increase in urban housing starts in the first six months in 2025, with Saskatoon seeing a 112.9 per cent increase and Regina seeing a 40.4 per cent increase. Rural areas experienced an impressive 247.2 per cent in urban housing starts during this same period.

Housing starts refers to the number of housing projects that started that month.

Saskatchewan continues to see significant economic growth. Statistics Canada's latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers indicate that the province's real GDP at basic prices reached an all-time high of $80.5 billion in 2024, increasing by $2.6 billion, or 3.4 per cent. This places Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second-highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential markets and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

