Ohio Extends Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) Program

Release date: 6/12/2024

Families have more time to use ACE program funds



Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Director Stephen D. Dackin announced today that the recipients of Ohio’s Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) savings account program now have additional time to use their approved funds. The deadline to spend funds on eligible learning activities has been extended to Sept. 1, 2025. All claims for ACE payments or reimbursement must be submitted by Oct. 15, 2025.

The ACE program provides awarded families with a $1,000 credit per child, per school year for educational enrichment activities including tutoring, day camps, music lessons, study skills services, and field trips. While the application window for the ACE program has closed, those already enrolled in the program can continue to access qualifying activities before the new deadline.

“Ohio students who experienced learning disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic are benefiting from before- and afterschool enrichment activities funded by ACE,” Director Dackin said. “We want to ensure students receive the full benefits of the program, and extending the deadline gives those who were approved additional time to access educational opportunities.”

The program is administered by Merit International Inc. on behalf of the Department. House Bill 45 of the 134th General Assembly expanded access and increased grant amounts for qualifying Ohio students and families who experienced learning disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on claim submission and reimbursement, visit aceohio.org.