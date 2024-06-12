Veteran Broadcast Journalist Publishes First Book: Here Now the News: An Inside Scoop into New York’s Best-Loved Anchors
Here Now the News is a fascinating and insightful look back at the rich history of TV anchors in New York,”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerry Barmash, a veteran New York broadcast journalist who has written about the media for years, brings his passion and expertise to a new book that delves into the era’s massive egos and talent in covering local news during the 1970s and 80s.
— Former N.Y. governor David Paterson
Beyond their immense talent, these anchors dealt with internal struggles and personal demons, while some of them faced racism and others were subjected to sexism.
It’s all in the pages of "Here Now the News": Beutel and Grimsby; Jensen and Smith; Jorgensen and Roland; and Scarborough and Simmons. Kane, Marash, Scamardella and Snyder are also part of this nostalgic nonfiction tome.
Despite the chemistry they had on the air, or perhaps because of it, there was plenty of room for hijinks.
"Here Now the News" brings you fun anecdotes from dozens of people who were there working with these titans of broadcasting.
“They were a different breed than the people who bring you the news today. It’s certainly more diverse now – but those who now bring you the news owe a lot to the men--and later women--who are described so interestingly in Jerry’s book,” WABC anchor Bill Ritter said.
"Here Now the News" is available on Amazon.com & barnesandnoble.com.
Jerry is available for interviews via phone, in person or virtually. A copy of the book may be sent upon request.
Media Contact:
Mark L. Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
+1 516-639-0988
email us here