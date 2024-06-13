Strategic Radiology Builds Presence in Washington State with Northwest Radiologists, Inc

Stephen Buetow, MD, President, Northwest Radiologists

The 20-radiologist practice is the second Evergreen State radiology group to join the national coalition of independent, private radiology practices since 2023.

Our mission is to serve our community with timely, accurate, high-quality imaging. In joining SR, we aim to remain competitive in our market and thrive as an independent physician-owned practice.” — Stephen Buetow, MD

DALLAS–FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Radiology welcomed Northwest Radiologists, Inc, a 20-radiologist practice based in Bellingham, WA, and the second Evergreen State radiology group to join the national coalition of independent, private radiology practices since 2023.

“We are excited to grow our presence in Washington state with Northwest Radiologists, a vital, quality-minded, independent radiology practice that has served Whatcom County patients and their referring physicians for more than 50 years,” said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair, Strategic Radiology (SR). “Northwest Radiologists chose to strengthen its independence through alignment with the Strategic Radiology coalition.”

Northwest Radiologists serves four PeaceHealth hospitals with subspecialty interpretations in Bellingham, Friday Harbor, and Sedro Woolley, Wash., and in Ketchikan, Alaska.

“Our mission is to serve our community by providing timely, accurate, and high-quality imaging services,” said Stephen Buetow, MD, president, Northwest Radiologists. “In joining Strategic Radiology, we aim to remain competitive in our market and thrive as an independent physician-owned practice.”

The practice maintains a robust community presence, providing outpatient imaging services at state-of-the-art Mt. Baker Imaging facilities located throughout the region in a joint venture with health system partner PeaceHealth. Patients have access to bone densitometry, breast imaging, cardiac imaging, ultrasound, MRI, CT, PET, X-ray, and minimally invasive interventions at six comfortable outpatient locations.

The city of Bellingham is a coastal haven for outdoor enthusiasts, surrounded by the Salish Sea, the North Cascades, and the lush forests of the Northwest, with an extensive network of trails and parks.

About Strategic Radiology

Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 39 privately owned, independent radiology practices representing 1700+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR established the nation's first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary products and services, including SR Health, an independent health insurance plan for members, and SR Teleradiology. To learn more, visit www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

