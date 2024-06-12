12 June 2024

141

Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs with the Head of the UNICEF Office in Turkmenistan

On June 12, 2024, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the newly appointed Head of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Office in Turkmenistan, Jalpa Ratna.

During the meeting, the Head of the UNICEF Office in Turkmenistan presented the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan the copies of her credentials.

During the talks, congratulating the guest on her appointment as UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan, R. Meredov wished the diplomat success and new achievements in her mission aimed at developing cooperation between Turkmenistan and this international structure.

The diplomats noted with satisfaction the high level of cooperation, and also discussed the priority areas and prospects for the development of relations between Turkmenistan and the UN Children's Fund.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side noted that Turkmenistan practices a holistic approach to the issues of child health and development. In addition, the interlocutors discussed the implementation of the UNICEF Country Program for Turkmenistan for 2021-2025, the priority areas of which are governance for children, child health, nutrition and early development, social protection of children and quality inclusive education. The importance of the activities of the Charitable Foundation to assist children in need of care named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in providing medical services to children in need of restoration of health was noted.

The head of the UNICEF Office in Turkmenistan expressed her readiness to make every effort to further develop a fruitful partnership in all areas of mutual interest and expand the legal framework for cooperation.