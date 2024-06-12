12 June 2024

142

The Australian Ambassador to Turkmenistan presented copies of his credentials

On June 12, 2024, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Australia to Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow) John William Giering, who presented copies of his credentials.

M. Byashimova congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic activities.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the agenda of bilateral relations, covering various aspects of interstate interaction.

As part of the exchange of views on the priorities of the Turkmen-Australian partnership, the meeting participants noted with satisfaction the existence of enormous potential for increasing productive cooperation. Trade economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were named among the key vectors of bilateral relations. Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of further interaction within international organizations, primarily the UN.

At the end of the meeting, confidence was expressed that in the near future relations between the states will develop into a full-scale partnership that meets mutual interests and will develop successfully.