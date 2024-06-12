Submit Release
Adeline V. Lopez Releases Highly-Anticipated EP, i heard she's crazy

The six-track EP is a tour de force about young life in 2024

[Adeline] has a unique perspective, a distinctive style and a creative approach that transcends convention.”
— Rolling Stone en espanol
NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adeline V. Lopez, the rising indie-pop artist, is set to release her latest EP, "i heard she's crazy" on Friday, June 14th. The EP, which coincides with Adeline's graduation from high school, is a fond, sometimes ferocious, farewell. With cinematic lyrics and haunting vocals, Adeline takes listeners on an energetic journey of growth and leave-taking. Adeline's sense of humor, and ability to forgive both herself and others, makes i heard she's crazy a must-listen for anyone who is moving on.

Adeline's unique sound and relatable lyrics have already garnered her a dedicated fan base, and this EP is sure to solidify her place in the music industry. The EP features six tracks. A pre-released single, "fleeting moments" has already been streamed more than 11,000 times on Spotify, and clips from the EP have garnered more than 75,000 likes on Tiktok. From the melancholy reflection on self-defeating behavior in "bloodstream" to the upbeat and catchy title track, this EP will resonate with listeners of all ages.

Adeline's EP release comes at a significant time in her life, as she prepares to enroll at the Berklee College of Music. With her unique blend of vulnerability and strength, Adeline is poised to make a lasting impact on the music scene. "I Heard She's Crazy" will be available on all major streaming platforms on Friday, June 14th. Don't miss out on this highly anticipated release from a promising young artist.

For more information on Adeline V. Lopez and her music, please visit her website at www.adelinevlopez.com. Follow her on social media for updates on her EP release and upcoming projects.

