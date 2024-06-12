California Women in Homeland Security (CA-WHS) and Project:Camp Partner in Championing Children’s Welfare During Natural Disasters
California Women in Homeland Security and Project:Camp Join Forces to Create Platform for Children’s Safety and Creating Resilient Communities in the Face of Disaster
Together with Project:Camp, California Women in Homeland Security hope to elevate, amplify, and create key connections to establish a stronger community in times of need.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Women in Homeland Security (CA-WHS) and Project:Camp embark on a groundbreaking partnership between a network of professional women in the homeland security enterprise and a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that children have a safe place to go during a disaster. Both organizations encompass the same goal: creating resilient communities in the face of immeasurable hardship.
With this partnership, CA-WHS and Project:Camp aim to combine their expertise and resources to make a greater impact in communities across California.
“California Women in Homeland Security is a statewide network of women working to ensure that California is safe, secure, and resilient against threats and hazards. Childcare is an essential service that enables families, first responders, and homeland security professionals to respond and recover from disasters. We are proud to welcome Project:Camp to the California Women in Homeland Security community. Together with Project:Camp we hope to elevate, amplify, and create key connections to establish a stronger community in times of need." - Larissa Chiari-Keith, President of California Women in Homeland Security
During disasters, Project:Camp creates pop up style trauma-informed day camps for children impacted by natural disasters. In these unique spaces facilitated by Project:Camp, children are provided with structure and a sense of normalcy while parents, schools and child care networks implement plans for what comes next. Project:Camp provides relief for families, and by extension greater resiliency for communities. Prior to disasters, Project:Camp organizes communities to create the planning, institutional relationships, and volunteers to ensure plans are actionable when disasters strike.
“Our mission at Project:Camp is to create greater resiliency for our communities by centering the needs of children in disaster planning and response. The work of California Women in Homeland Security is in alignment with our commitment and values because we share an understanding of childcare as a critical pillar to a community’s ability to respond to and weather a disaster. Project:Camp is grateful to have the support and partnership of CA-WHS.” - Mikey Latner, Project:Camp Founder and Executive Director
About Project:Camp
Founded in 2018, Project:Camp’s mission is to provide care for children, relief for families, and resilience for communities. Disaster relief wasn’t designed with children in mind. Project:Camp is centering the needs of children and families in how we prepare for and respond to disasters. Project:Camp provides trauma-informed pop-up day camps when communities are impacted by disasters and organize communities to connect schools, community-based organizations, and emergency managers to prepare childcare for future disasters. To learn more about Project:Camp, visit www.projectcamp.co.
About CA-WHS:
California Women in Homeland Security (CA-WHS) is a dynamic professional organization dedicated to celebrating and advancing the contributions of women in the field of homeland security. CA-WHS offers a platform for women to connect, inspire, and lead within the homeland security profession. Founded in 2017, CA-WHS serves as a statewide network, providing members with invaluable opportunities for networking, mentorship, professional development, and community engagement. Discover more about CA-WHS initiatives and how to get involved at https://ca-whs.org.
