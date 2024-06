ICYMI: Conor O'Callaghan’s Finance Industry Ideas Featured In The Phoenix Business Journal

Conor for AZ Conor O'Callaghan, Congressional Candidate & Finance Executive O'Callaghan MC's the AFMA Conference

The Phoenix Business Journal has featured an opinion piece by Conor O'Callaghan, candidate for Congress in AZ-01.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Phoenix Business Journal has featured an opinion piece by Conor O'Callaghan , candidate for Congress in AZ-01. O’Callaghan is a managing director at BTIG and a board member of the AZ Fund Manager Association. Leveraging his nearly two decades of economic experience, O’Callaghan’s opinion piece focuses on his work in the finance industry and his ideas for making the Phoenix market – and by extension AZ-01 – a national finance hub, which will be a boon for Arizona’s economy.O’Callaghan’s piece reflects on how he linked up with finance professionals to help grow the Arizona Fund Manager Association “AFMA” and cites how it has received bipartisan support from Senator Mark Kelly, former Vice President Dan Quayle, and former Governor Doug Ducey.O’Callaghan goes on to argue that the finance industry needs continued political support from both sides of the aisle as well as buy-in from the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and the Arizona Commerce Authority to help the market grow into a “Wall Street of the West”.Phoenix resident Bob Lord, who serves as Associate Fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies and Senior Advisor for Tax Policy for Patriotic Millionaires, praised the op-ed, “O’Callaghan is talking about things in this race that nobody else is. This is a policy that will make a difference in people’s lives. This is why he needs to win this race.”Read O’Callaghan’s op-ed in the Phoenix Business Journal here: https://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix/news/2024/06/11/my-view-arizona-financial-hub.html MORE ABOUT CONOR O'CALLAGHAN:Conor O'Callaghan is a lifelong Democrat. He has been a prolific fundraiser and touts the most cash on hand of any candidate in the race including David Schweikert. He is endorsed and recognized by:Daniel Goldman - U.S. CongressmanVal Hoyle - U.S. CongresswomanBrendan Boyle - U.S. CongressmanMax Rose - Former U.S. CongressmanJustin Cooper - Former Senior Advisor to President ClintonBen Graff - CAWCD Board MemberYlenia Aguilar - CAWCD Board MemberMariana Sandoval - LD23 Arizona State RepRoy Tatem Jr. - Former Bernie Sanders Deputy DirectorTony Moya - Fontes for Arizona Latino Outreach ManagerSteven Slugocki - Former MCDP Chair, Fontes for Arizona Senior AdvisorMiguel Medrano - Former Obama State DirectorJulie Cieniawski - Scottsdale Unified School District Board MemberRegional Carrillo - Phoenix Elementary Governing School Board MemberRachel Bitecofer - Political Scientist, AuthorShea Najafi - SUSD Override Co-Chair, Women's Rights ActivistKerry Baker - PVUSD Governing Board MemberEric Kurland - Former President Scottsdale Education AssociationMarco Lopez - Former Mayor of Nogales, ArizonaRon Williams - Former host of "Turning AZ Blue" podcastMark Ashley - Veteran and Democratic ActivistKate Walsh - Actress, Women's Rights ActivistLaura Benanti - Actress, Women's Rights ActivistLesley-Ann Brandt - Actress, Women's Rights ActivistBeth Dover - Actress, Women's Rights ActivistCissy Jones - Actress, Women's Rights ActivistAllie LaForce - Sports Reporter & Host on TNT, Founder of HelpCureHDEndorsed by The Stonewall Democrats of ArizonaEndorsed by PowerPAC+Endorsed by Blue AmericaRecognized by Moms Demand ActionRecognized by Vote Common GoodRecognized by American Promise

