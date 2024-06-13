ICYMI: Conor O'Callaghan’s Finance Industry Ideas Featured In The Phoenix Business Journal
The Phoenix Business Journal has featured an opinion piece by Conor O'Callaghan, candidate for Congress in AZ-01.
O’Callaghan is talking about things in this race that nobody else is. This is a policy that will make a difference in people’s lives. This is why he needs to win this race.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Phoenix Business Journal has featured an opinion piece by Conor O'Callaghan, candidate for Congress in AZ-01. O’Callaghan is a managing director at BTIG and a board member of the AZ Fund Manager Association. Leveraging his nearly two decades of economic experience, O’Callaghan’s opinion piece focuses on his work in the finance industry and his ideas for making the Phoenix market – and by extension AZ-01 – a national finance hub, which will be a boon for Arizona’s economy.
O’Callaghan’s piece reflects on how he linked up with finance professionals to help grow the Arizona Fund Manager Association “AFMA” and cites how it has received bipartisan support from Senator Mark Kelly, former Vice President Dan Quayle, and former Governor Doug Ducey.
O’Callaghan goes on to argue that the finance industry needs continued political support from both sides of the aisle as well as buy-in from the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and the Arizona Commerce Authority to help the market grow into a “Wall Street of the West”.
Phoenix resident Bob Lord, who serves as Associate Fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies and Senior Advisor for Tax Policy for Patriotic Millionaires, praised the op-ed, “O’Callaghan is talking about things in this race that nobody else is. This is a policy that will make a difference in people’s lives. This is why he needs to win this race.”
Read O’Callaghan’s op-ed in the Phoenix Business Journal here: https://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix/news/2024/06/11/my-view-arizona-financial-hub.html
MORE ABOUT CONOR O'CALLAGHAN:
Conor O'Callaghan is a lifelong Democrat. He has been a prolific fundraiser and touts the most cash on hand of any candidate in the race including David Schweikert. He is endorsed and recognized by:
Daniel Goldman - U.S. Congressman
Val Hoyle - U.S. Congresswoman
Brendan Boyle - U.S. Congressman
Max Rose - Former U.S. Congressman
Justin Cooper - Former Senior Advisor to President Clinton
Ben Graff - CAWCD Board Member
Ylenia Aguilar - CAWCD Board Member
Mariana Sandoval - LD23 Arizona State Rep
Roy Tatem Jr. - Former Bernie Sanders Deputy Director
Tony Moya - Fontes for Arizona Latino Outreach Manager
Steven Slugocki - Former MCDP Chair, Fontes for Arizona Senior Advisor
Miguel Medrano - Former Obama State Director
Julie Cieniawski - Scottsdale Unified School District Board Member
Regional Carrillo - Phoenix Elementary Governing School Board Member
Rachel Bitecofer - Political Scientist, Author
Shea Najafi - SUSD Override Co-Chair, Women's Rights Activist
Kerry Baker - PVUSD Governing Board Member
Eric Kurland - Former President Scottsdale Education Association
Marco Lopez - Former Mayor of Nogales, Arizona
Ron Williams - Former host of "Turning AZ Blue" podcast
Mark Ashley - Veteran and Democratic Activist
Kate Walsh - Actress, Women's Rights Activist
Laura Benanti - Actress, Women's Rights Activist
Lesley-Ann Brandt - Actress, Women's Rights Activist
Beth Dover - Actress, Women's Rights Activist
Cissy Jones - Actress, Women's Rights Activist
Allie LaForce - Sports Reporter & Host on TNT, Founder of HelpCureHD
Endorsed by The Stonewall Democrats of Arizona
Endorsed by PowerPAC+
Endorsed by Blue America
Recognized by Moms Demand Action
Recognized by Vote Common Good
Recognized by American Promise
