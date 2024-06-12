Gulf of Mexico Alliance announces 13 new projects making a positive impact on the Gulf of Mexico
Projects funded by Alliance’s public-private partnership
Our success is built upon the strength of our collaborative formula and our Gulf Star projects are only made possible by the shared vision of our partners.”UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is pleased to announce 13 new and ongoing projects that will make a positive environmental and economic impact on the Gulf coast as part of its Gulf Star Program.
— Laura Bowie, executive director for the Gulf of Mexico Alliance
The projects are:
• Community resilience assessment and implementation
• Supporting interns conducting offshore microplastic sampling
• Understanding reddish egret habitat use
• Exploring new techniques for early detection of Vibrio bacteria
• Reducing urban litter in local waterways
• Stewardship of coastal bird rookeries
• Advancing regional data sharing for coastal management
• Implementing a youth ambassador program
• Coastal resource management internship program
• Educating the public through social media
• Leading a marine debris education program
• Citizen science monitoring and public education
• Planting marsh grasses for green infrastructure
These projects are funded by the Gulf of Mexico Alliance’s Gulf Star Program, a unique public-private partnership that leverages contributions from both agencies and businesses to address priority issues specific to the region. The Gulf Star Program is one of several methods the Alliance uses to fund projects co-developed by the five Gulf states. These combined efforts support healthy beaches, clean waters, productive ecosystems, and thriving coastal communities across the Gulf of Mexico. The shared impacts from these projects are made possible by our 2024 Gulf Star partners: Hess; Equinor; 1PointFive; CITGO; Shell; National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Gulf Research Program; Oxy; Motiva; Clean Gulf Associates; Freeport-McMoRan; Valero; the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service; and the five Gulf states.
“We believe that working together to address regional issues brings exponential results,” said Laura Bowie, executive director for the Gulf of Mexico Alliance. “Our success is built upon the strength of our collaborative formula and our Gulf Star projects are only made possible by the shared vision of our partners.”
All projects funded by the Gulf of Mexico Alliance accomplish actions identified in the Governors’ Action Plan for Healthy and Resilient Coasts IV, signed by the governors of the five Gulf states. The Alliance leverages public and private funding, including the Gulf Star Program, to support work that benefits from our regional, collaborative approach. In total, the Alliance has funded over 160 projects across all five Gulf States since its inception.
Learn more about our work and view the 2023 Gulf Star Program annual report on our website at GulfofMexicoAlliance.org.
About the Gulf of Mexico Alliance
The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is the Regional Ocean Partnership for the Gulf of Mexico, focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the region through increased collaboration. Our network includes over 165 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, tribal governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Working with these partners, we address priority issues such as coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water quality; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris.
https://gulfofmexicoalliance.org/
Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @gulfofmexicoalliance
###
Amanda Nalley
Gulf of Mexico Alliance
+1 8503457597
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube