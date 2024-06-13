Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce Hosts 54th Chamber Annual Golf Classic at Boca Grove Golf & Tennis Club
The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Won the Team Scramble of the Sold-Out Tournament
As new members of the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, it is nice to feel so welcomed into the community and look forward to continuing to partner with the City of Boca Raton.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce hosted its 54th Annual Golf Classic at Boca Grove Golf & Tennis Club in Boca Raton on Monday, June 3, 2024. The sold-out tournament was held at the Boca Grove Golf & Tennis Club (21351 Whitaker Drive in Boca Raton, FL 33433). The Annual Chamber Golf Classic hosts 36 teams for brunch and a day of golfing followed by a luncheon/awards reception with raffle prizes, games and more. Each year participants enjoy a fun-filled day of golfing, strengthening relationships and enjoying a relaxing day on the greens.
— Ken Kennerly, CEO, James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational
Winners of the team scramble were from the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, a new PGA Champions event debuting at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. in 2025.
“As new members of the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, it is nice to feel so welcomed into the community,” said Ken Kennerly, CEO of the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational. “We were honored to join this great event and look forward to continuing to partner with the community and the City of Boca Raton.”
About Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce
The Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization and the largest Chamber in Palm Beach County, with a membership presently composed of more than 1,700 companies representing over 130,000 employees in South Palm Beach County and beyond. Since 1952, the Boca Chamber has been enabling the community's businesses to thrive by providing opportunities for leadership, networking, innovative business programs, education, and community involvement. To learn more, visit https://www.bocaratonchamber.com/.
About the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational
The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational is an innovative new PGA TOUR Champions Event debuting in 2025. The inaugural event will be hosted March 31 – April 6, 2025, at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla and will feature a field of 78 PGA TOUR Champions players competing for a purse of $2.2 million dollars. Playing alongside the Champions Tour players will be 26 football legends, who will tee it up on Friday and Saturday of the event. The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Will Support Habitat for Humanity International and First Tee. The three-day tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel. To learn more, visit https://jameshardieinvitational.com/.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
4013783486 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn