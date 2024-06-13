Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce Hosts 54th Chamber Annual Golf Classic at Boca Grove Golf & Tennis Club

Boca Chamber Golf Classic Ken Kennerly, Anthony Greco, Steve Marino, Michael Cataldo, Mark Burns, Troy McLellan

The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Won the Team Scramble of the Sold-Out Tournament

As new members of the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, it is nice to feel so welcomed into the community and look forward to continuing to partner with the City of Boca Raton.” — Ken Kennerly, CEO, James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational