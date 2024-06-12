Ukraine presents a framework for implementation of the NECP

A focused panel discussion on Ukraine’s National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) took place today at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) in Berlin, under the moderation of Artur Lorkowski, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat. The session, titled “Green Transition as a Business Case,” addressed the implementation and investment opportunities associated with the NECP, emphasizing its significance in the context of Ukraine's economic and energy sector green reconstruction and transformation.

The discussion featured prominent figures including Yuliya Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine; Mechthild Wörsdörfer, Deputy Director General at DG ENER; Geoffrey Pyatt, United States’ Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources; Nusrat Ghani, Minister of State of the United Kingdom for Europe and North America; Alfonso Garcia Mora, IFC Vice-President for Europe; and Olena Pavlenko, President of the DiXi Group NGO.

Panelists commended the finalisation of the NECP, developed under the extremely challenging circumstances due to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. They emphasized the necessity to take due account of the Secretariat's Recommendations and for continuous coordination, implementation, and monitoring of the plan’s policies and measures, highlighting the crucial roles of the Ukrainian Authorities, the Energy Community Secretariat, and donors. Additionally, there was a recognition of the need for dedicated assistance to facilitate the effective implementation of these actions. In this context, the role of the Ukraine Energy Support Fund in supporting sustainable energy initiatives in Ukraine, in line with NECP, was acknowledged.

The Energy Community Secretariat’s engagement was pivotal in assisting and coordinating the support in the finalization of the Ukrainian National Energy and Climate Plan. Last week, the Secretariat published its recommendations for the plan. Additionally, the establishment of the High-Level Advisory Group by the Secretariat facilitated valuable input from international partners. The finalization of the NECP is an important conditionality linked with the Ukraine Facility, the European Union's 50-billion-euro financial assistance program for Ukraine for the period of 2024 - 2027.

Background

Established through a Memorandum of Understanding signed in March 2023 with the Ukrainian Government, the Secretariat facilitates support for the development of the NECP in accordance with the Energy Community Treaty obligations and coordinates international donors. The NECP serves as a blueprint for green reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine. The draft NECP was submitted to the Secretariat by Ukrainian authorities on 2 May. On 5 June 2024, the Secretariat issued recommendations for the plan. During the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, the Ukrainian Government announced its finalization. The plan is expected to be adopted by 30 June 2024 and will need to duly consider all the Secretariat’s recommendation

The Government of Ukraine, the Secretariat, G7+ members and other international partners initiated a High-Level Advisory Group co-chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Michał Kurtyka, former Minister of Climate, Energy, and Environment of Poland. The Group advised the NECP preparation and consultation process, by offering high-level recommendations to Ukrainian authorities and guiding technical efforts.