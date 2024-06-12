Immediate ban on the film ‘Maharaj’ for defaming Hindu saints and sects! – HJS

Demand of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti to the central government through agitation in Pune !

India is known as the land of sages and saints who have spread Indian culture, religion, knowledge, art, civilization, virtues, and devotion to Bhagavad Bhakti across the world, teaching society to live an ideal life. However, the film ‘Maharaj,’ produced by Yashraj Films and featuring actor Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, has been accused of defaming these revered figures by portraying them as miscreants and gangsters. In response, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has demanded an immediate ban on the film through a protest. The demonstration took place on June 12th at 4:00PM near the Shri Shivaji Maharaj statue in Kothrud, Pune. Several like-minded organizations joined the protest to voice their disapproval. Therefore, immediately ban this film, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has made this demand through the agitation. This agitation was carried out near Shri Shivaji Maharaj Statue, Kothrud in Pune. At this time other pro-Hindu organizations were also participants.

Even earlier, Aamir Khan’s film ‘PK’ had shown derogatory scenes and offensive dialogues about Lord Shiva, depicting Hindu saints as gangsters. Now, his son is perpetuating this narrative in the movie ‘Maharaj’. By referencing an incident from British rule 150 years ago, the film creates a false image of Sadhus and the Vallabh Sampradaya. This film appears to be part of a nationwide conspiracy to defame saints and the Vallabh sect. If ‘Maharaj’ attempts to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus by portraying sadhus and saints as miscreants and lustful people, and thereby disrupts law and order, Junaid Khan, Yash Raj Films, and Netflix will all be held responsible.

Will Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan, Yash Raj Films, and Netflix make a film about the sexual abuse of boys and girls by clerics in madrassas? Will they make a film about the abuse of children and women by Christian clerics in churches or church-run hostels? Bollywood does not dare to address such subjects. Instead, Hindu saints and religious practices are easily targeted. Hindus, known for their tolerance, often find their religious sentiments trampled under the guise of ‘secularism.’ This will no longer be tolerated. There is a wave of anger across the country against this film. The government should recognize the limits of Hindu tolerance and ban this movie immediately. Furthermore, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti demands the implementation of an ‘anti-blasphemy law’ across the country to prevent the insulting of deities, religion, and saints.